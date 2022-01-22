Mumbai Skyscraper Fire: PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh gratuity, Maharashtra government grants Rs 5 lakh

Mumbai skyscraper fire: Prime Minister Modi has endorsed Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Ministers’ National Relief Fund for relatives of those who perished (Pictured PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Ministers National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the fire in the residential skyscraper in the Tardeo district of Mumbai.

“An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the PMNRF would be handed over to the close relatives of those who lost their lives in the building fire in Tardeo, Mumbai. The injured would receive Rs 50,000 each,” said the Prime Minister. Office said in a tweet.

An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from the PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in a building fire in Tardeo, Mumbai. The injured would receive Rs. 50,000 each: afternoon arenarendramodi PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 22, 2022

At least six people were killed and 28 others injured in a major fire that broke out on the 18th floor of a residential building in Mumbai’s Tardeo district on Saturday morning.

The fire broke out around 7:30 a.m. in the Kamala building, located opposite Bhatia Hospital in Gowalia Tank, while many residents were still sleeping. Smoke from the fire quickly spread to several other floors, and residents were rescued and evacuated.

The Maharashtra government has also announced Rs 5 lakh gratuity for the families of those who perished in the fire. The state will also cover the cost of medical care for the injured.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar ensured a thorough investigation into the fire.

On the other hand, politics quickly erupted in the aftermath of the tragedy. Senior BJP official Devendra Fadnavis alleged that nearby hospitals refused to admit the injured, which he said led to “more deaths”, and demanded action against those responsible for the deaths.

