Pakistan to compensate 36 Chinese victims of terrorist attack on hydropower project





In a move to appease its all-time ally China, Pakistan, in a ‘goodwill gesture’, will pay $11.6 million in compensation to 36 Chinese nationals working on a major hydropower project who are died or were injured in a terrorist attack in the restive province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa last year.

The decision on the amount of compensation to be paid was taken on Friday by the Cabinet’s Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), chaired remotely by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin who is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.

“The ECC, after deliberation and considering the depth of our relationship with China, has approved the proposed payment of $11.6 million as a sign of goodwill at (the) government level,” according to a statement from the Ministry of Finance.

On July 13, 10 Chinese nationals, mostly engineers, were killed and 26 others seriously injured after a suicide attack against a bus transporting them to the Dasu hydroelectric project site in the Kohistan district of the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The 4,320 MW Dasu hydropower project is being built by China’s Gezhouba with funding from the World Bank and is not part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a multi-billion dollar program launched in 2015.

The Chinese company had suspended operations at the site until the compensation issue was resolved and resumed work on Thursday after Pakistan announced earlier this week that it would compensate the victims.

Cash-strapped Pakistan has agreed to compensate Chinese nationals although it is not legally bound to pay anything to those killed or injured in the attack. Additionally, the amount is double what China normally pays to its citizens who die in similar attacks in China.

The compensation payment is apparently aimed at eliminating a major irritant in bilateral relations between Pakistan and China, Pakistani media commented earlier this week.

Four Pakistani nationals were also killed in the terror attack and it was unclear whether their families would also be compensated.

The attack soured ties between the “iron brothers” and a key meeting on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was postponed after the attack. The Chinese contractor also halted work on the project and demanded $37 million in compensation.

According to an article in The Express Tribune newspaper on Tuesday, Pakistan has calculated four different compensation amounts ranging from $4.6 million to $20.3 million, although there is no legal obligation or contractual for the government.

Pakistan, while paying the compensation, took into consideration the amount paid to Chinese workers in 2004. But the old amount was inflated using GDP per capita based on purchasing power parity.

The Pakistani government initially tried to downplay the terrorist attack by labeling the incident a gas leak.

But later Islamabad acknowledged it was a terrorist attack. China had also sent a group of experts to investigate the attack.

