Jokowi stresses the importance of implementing the 5 points of the ASEAN Consensus

Jakarta (ANTARA) – During talks with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) reiterated the importance of implementing the five points of the ASEAN Consensus on Myanmar.

At Cambodia’s request, Indonesian President Joko Widodo received a call from Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia Hun Sen on January 21, 2022, according to a written statement from the Indonesian Foreign Ministry received in Jakarta on Saturday.

During the phone conversation, Prime Minister Hun Sen conveyed information on the results of his visit to Myanmar.

During the talks, the Indonesian President shared several things, one of which was that ASEAN’s approach to Myanmar should be based on mutually agreed principles, in particular the five points of consensus.

President Jokowi also said that Indonesia regrets the attitude of the Burmese army which did not show commitment to implement the five points of consensus during the visit of Prime Minister Hun Sen.

Jokowi also pointed out that the implementation of the five points of the ASEAN Consensus cannot be linked to the five points of the roadmap led by the military authority (State Administrative Council) of Myanmar.

Also read: Cambodia will take a different approach to the Myanmar crisis

In addition, the President of the Republic of Indonesia stressed that the Myanmar military must provide access to the special envoy so that the ASEAN President can communicate immediately with all parties in Myanmar.

This communication, according to Jokowi, is very important to pave the way for an inclusive national dialogue.

Jokowi said that until there is significant progress in implementing the five points of consensus, the decision that Myanmar can only be represented by non-political representatives at ASEAN meetings is important for

maintained.

Tim Monitor

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Hun Sen has proposed the formation of a troika consisting of the Foreign Minister or Special Envoy of Cambodia, the Foreign Minister of Brunei and the Indonesian Foreign Minister and supported by the ASEAN Secretary General to monitor the implementation of the ASEAN Five Consensus Points. .

Responding to the proposal, President Joko Widodo said he took note of it and indicated that the proposal would be discussed further by the foreign ministers of ASEAN members.

President Joko Widodo endorsed the proposal to establish a consultative meeting to be attended by the ASEAN Special Envoy and Secretary General, representatives of the ASEAN Humanitarian Coordination Center (AHA Center), Myanmar authorities and UN agencies to support the distribution of humanitarian aid without discrimination. .

Also Read: ASEAN distributes medical equipment aid worth Rs 15.7 billion to Myanmar

The five points of ASEAN consensus regarding Myanmar’s political conditions are as follows:

First, the violence must end immediately in Myanmar and all parties must show full restraint.

Secondly, a constructive dialogue between all parties concerned will immediately begin to seek a peaceful solution for the benefit of the people of Myanmar.

Third, the ASEAN President’s Special Envoy will facilitate the mediation of the dialogue process with the assistance of the ASEAN Secretary General.

Fourth, ASEAN will provide humanitarian assistance through the AHA Center.

Fifthly, the ASEAN special envoy and delegation will visit Myanmar to meet with all relevant parties.

Also Read: Division over Myanmar leads to postponement of ASEAN meeting

Read also: Singapore still wants to exclude the Burmese junta from the ASEAN meeting

President Jokowi urges ASEAN to continue offering aid to Myanmar

Reporter: Yuni Arisandy Sinaga

Publisher: Tia Mutiasari

COPYRIGHT © ANTARA 2022