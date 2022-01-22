Erdoan’s Plan to Take Jewelry from Turkish Citizens – Greek City Times





The gems of Turkish citizens appear to be targeted by the Erdoan government as part of their solution to deal with a sinking Turkish lira and increasing poverty across the country. A few days ago, a statement made by the Mayor of Erzurum and the local leader of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), Mehmet Sekmen, in which he expressed the “brilliant idea” for the citizens of depositing their jewelry in the bank so the state could use it as collateral caused a stir. According to Turkish media, he also made this proposal to Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan’s latest statements prove that the mayor of Erzurum acted like a “hare” of the government and that citizens should now even care about their jewelry. READ MORE: Albanian PM responds to criticism for hosting Erdoan on a day honoring the anti-Ottoman struggle. It seems that the idea of ​​depositing your jewelry with the state is being promoted in the form of government bonds. In particular, Erdoan said, intensifying Turkish citizens’ anxiety about the crisis and their valuables: “Through a system that includes banks, currencies and gold refineries, we will ensure that our citizens place their jewelry in the system”. “The Ministry of Economy and Finance, with various alternatives, continues gold bonds as well as lease certificates which are based on gold,” the Turkish president added. After the exchange guarantee for TL, it was time for gold under the pillow: “We will ensure that our citizens put their gold into the system through a mechanism that includes banks, mints and gold refineries” pic.twitter.com/4ghAM0NIin — YolTV (@YolTV) January 19, 2022 Erzurum Mayor Mehmet Sekmen was the first to describe how the proposal could work: “The jewelry of the hand, the earring, the bracelet and everything else in gold must be weighed and given a certificate of value,” he said, adding: “With this certificate, the jewelry is placed in the bank safe”. “In the meantime, let the state keep them as collateral,” he continued. “If the wife needs them for the wedding, she will come and get them.” READ MORE: Direct threats from avuolu to Greece: They sponsor terrorists, they will pay a heavy price. “This period will be considered empty. Let her use them, bring them back and put them in the safe with the same certificate,” he said. Sekmen also noted that he was speaking his mind as an economist. “So Allah will first collect many tons of gold under the supervision of the state. Against them, the state will be able to make all sorts of investments and use all sorts of financial instruments. he said. Erzurum Municipality Minister Mehmet Sekmen said, “I would advise the minister to take all women’s jewelry to the bank.”#I am mine GERMANY CONTINUES TO BE APPRECIATED AND WATCHED @nihatsirdar pic.twitter.com/Ap2bOSqrdP – Glet Gnlleri (@Bahceshr_Golet) January 10, 2022 READ MORE: TURKEY: Democratic Left Party calls for war with Greece over militarization of Aegean islands.

