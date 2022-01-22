Showdown between center and state over IAS executive rules has long-term consequences, calls for sober dialogue





The Union government’s proposed amendments to the IAS executive rules are turning into another flashpoint in already strained relations between the Center and the state. Various state governments, including some led by the NDA, have voiced their disapproval of changes that could give the Center greater control over Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who wrote two letters on the matter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last eight days, described the amendments as going against the basic structure of the constitutional regime of the country. ‘India. In his second letter, sent Thursday, Banerjee warned that the move could turn into a major political showdown between the Center and the states.

The four proposed amendments to the rules of the IAS framework relate to the delegation of officers to the Center. Officers are recruited and appointed by the Center and assigned to various states, to work in the states or under the Center as required. The convention has been that officers are delegated to the Center after a consultative process involving the Union Government, the State Government and the officer concerned, and with the consent of the officer and the State Government . The proposed adjustment to the rules would make center preferences take precedence, requiring the state government to provide a certain number of officers each year for central deputation, which could force state governments to compel even reluctant officers to go to the Center. One of the reasons for the surge in the centers is said to be the decline in the number of officers opting for central assignments, only 10% of mid-level IAS officers were assigned to central government in 2021 compared to 19% in 2014, according to a report. The lack of officers in central deputation would, it seems, have begun to make itself felt. This is a problem that requires a quick resolution, of course. However, solutions must be found without upsetting the federal balance or alienating the state and services. A starting point could be to find the reasons for the reluctance of officers to go to central deputation. One of the reasons could no doubt be that they prefer the relative autonomy of their original framework to an excessively centralized system at the Centre. The centers’ preference for side entrants in important positions has also made central deputies unattractive to many senior officers, who prefer more difficult postings in state government. Such concerns call upon the Center and the States to sit down together and resolve them in the true spirit of federalism. Relations between the center and the state have reached a new low in recent months and can be said to resemble the era of Indira Gandhi, when an authoritarian Union government was frequently accused by the opposition to violate the rights of States. Recently, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala led by opposition parties have accused the Center of rejecting their Republic Day paintings for political reasons. The confrontation over the rules of the IAS executives is, however, much more serious, with long-term consequences. This editorial first appeared in the print edition of January 22, 2022 under the title “Battlefront IAS”.

