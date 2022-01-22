Cambodian PM ‘confesses’ Myanmar coup to Jokowi, angry with Malaysian foreign minister





Liputan6.com, Jakarta – Indonesian President Joko Widodo, at the request of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, had phone conversations with each other to discuss progress in resolving the military coup in Myanmar. The phone call made on Friday January 21, 2022 was based on a number of reports of inconsistencies between ASEAN countries on a number of Myanmar-related issues. During his talks with Prime Minister Hun Sen, President Jokowi stressed the importance of implementing the five points of the ASEAN Consensus to resolve the issue of the coup in Myanmar. Jokowi stressed that ASEAN’s approach to Myanmar should be based on mutually agreed principles, especially the five points of consensus. “The implementation of the 5-point consensus should not be used to support the 5-point roadmap of the Tatmadaw (Myanmar military junta). It should not be tied as it can be seen as a form of support from ASEAN to the Myanmar Army,” President Jokowi said at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Friday, January 21, 2022. President Joko Widodo also regretted the attitude of the Burmese military who showed no commitment to implementing the five points of consensus during Prime Minister Hun Sen’s visit to Myanmar. In fact, two days after Prime Minister Hun Sen’s visit, Aung San Suu Kyi was sentenced to an additional four years in prison. “And the violence also continues in Myanmar. It is a move that is not good and does not respect Prime Minister Hun Sen’s efforts to push for the settlement of the Myanmar issue,” he said. declared. In addition, President Jokowi also stressed that the military authorities of Myanmar must provide access to the special envoy so that the ASEAN President can communicate immediately with all parties in Myanmar. This communication is essential to pave the way for an inclusive national dialogue. “Access to all stakeholders is very important. The commitment to grant access is also very important so that there is a political solution that is agreed and accepted by all parties. I am afraid that by qualifying the terrorist group NLD, NUG, the Special Envoy will not be allowed to meet with them,” he explained. Furthermore, Indonesia also remains convinced that until there is significant progress in the implementation of the five points of consensus, the decision that Myanmar is represented only at apolitical level in the meetings of ASEAN is important to maintain. This principle also applies to the planned implementation of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat as well as other meetings. * To know the veracity of the information circulating, please WhatsApp at the number 0811 9787 670 by simply typing the desired keyword.

