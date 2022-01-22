Trump’s campaign has encouraged efforts to give him Michigan’s electoral votes, the state’s GOP co-chair says





Michigan Republican Party Co-Chairman Meshawn Maddock said at a recent event that former President Donald Trump’s campaign had encouraged efforts by Republicans in Michigan to submit a document indicating that the 16 electoral college votes of the Michigan should go to Trump, according to audio obtained by CBS News.

Maddock was one of 16 Republicans who signed the document in December 2020. His comments, made at a conservative rally last week, were first reported by CNN.

“We fought to get voters to sit down,” Maddock said, referring to post-2020 election efforts by her and her husband, state Rep. Matt Maddock. “The Trump campaign asked us to do this. I’m under heavy surveillance for this today.”

Michigan was one of several battleground states to send in voter lists falsely claiming that Trump had won those states. The liberal advocacy group American Oversight released copies of these documents last year.

Michigan State Police officers patrol outside the State Capitol in Lansing, Michigan, Friday, January 15, 2021. Carlos Osorio/AP

President Biden won Michigan by about 150,000 votes. Republicans filed several unsuccessful lawsuits after the election to try to overturn the results.

Republicans attempted to enter the state capitol in Lansing as Michigan’s 16 Democratic voters gathered to sign the state’s Electoral College certificate. The GOP document baselessly asserted that the state’s Electoral College votes should go to Trump and asserted that the signatories were the “duly elected and qualified voters for President and Vice President” of Michigan.

Last week, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat, told MSNBC that her office investigated whether the 16 Michigan Republicans who signed the document had committed crimes. She said her office believed the case would be “better investigated and potentially prosecuted by the federal government.”

On Tuesday, she told reporters she believed there was “absolutely” enough evidence to bring criminal charges under state law against the 16 Republicans. Nessel did not say whether any of them were cooperating with his investigation, but did not rule out state charges.

“I’m confident we have enough evidence to charge if we decide to pursue this,” Nessel said.

Meshawn Maddock did not respond to a phone call from CBS News seeking comment. The Republican Party of Michigan did not comment on the audio. A Trump spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

“This is nothing more than a political pursuit of convenience led by Dana Nessel,” Michigan GOP communications director Gustavo Portela said in a statement after Nessel’s comments on MSNBC. “Dana Nessel is playing political games with people’s lives and livelihoods in an effort to score political points before an election.”

