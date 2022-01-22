Direct and emotional connection between the administration and the public needed: PM to DM | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed ambitious districts for removing obstacles to the country’s progress. Interacting with district magistrates across the country on the implementation of key government programs, Prime Minister Modi said that teamwork from the Centre, States and local government is yielding good results in the districts ambitious.

“When the aspirations of others become our own aspirations, when achieving the dreams of others becomes a measure of our success, then this path of duty creates history. Today, we see that history being created in the aspirational quarters of the country,” the prime minister said.

He called for a direct and emotional connection between the administration and the public to ensure a “top-down” as well as “bottom-up” flow of governance.

Convergence is a major reason for the success the country is achieving in Ambitious Districts. All the resources are the same, the machinery of government is the same, the officers are the same but the outcome is different, Prime Minister Modi noted.

Stressing the importance of district administrations in good governance, the prime minister said it helps the government to better implement the programs. He suggested officials draft detailed guidelines for field visits and inspections. He also called on the officials to work for the country with the same enthusiasm they had on their first day in service.

I would like to remind one more thing of the colleagues from the public services who have joined us. You must remember the day when you had your first day in this service. How much you wanted to do for the country, how full of enthusiasm you were, how full of service you were. Today, we must move forward with the same spirit, he says.

Prime Minister Modi further said that Jan Dhan’s counts have increased four to five times in almost all aspirational districts over the past four years.

Almost every family has a toilet, every village has been electrified. And electricity has not only reached the homes of the poor, but injected energy into people’s lives, he added.