Tories tell Boris Johnson to ditch his hated National Insurance rise to hang on to No 10





Tory MPs have told Boris Johnson to ditch his hated National Insurance climb to hang on to No 10. They want the hike set to pay for additional NHS funding and social care suspended for a year to help hardened Britons cope with rising bills. 2 Boris Johnson has been urged to ditch his hated National Insurance climb if he is to hold on to No 10 Credit: PA It comes as the Prime Minister faces a nervous weekend awaiting the landmark report on pandemic parties from Downing Streets, which could decide his fate. MPs last night wanted to delay the NI’s 1.25 percentage point rise in April to help the Prime Minister cement his reputation with the real Tory blues and help struggling families. A Tory MP told The Sun: If he wants to stay, Boris needs a big reset and back to the issues that affect ordinary working people. It should halt the rise, at least for this year. Former Cabinet Minister John Redwood added: “It would massively help Boris show he has voters in mind and is in touch with people who are afraid to pay their energy bills. But last night Government insiders stressed that such a move was not being considered and that voters wanted to see the money used to reduce NHS waiting lists. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: The improvement of NI has been specifically dedicated to health and social care. “It was right that the Prime Minister had a dedicated tax increase to pay for these things. The PM’s allies believe he is safe for the weekend as the rebel Tories postpone their plot until they see the outcome of the party’s investigation. The Sun understands that it is likely to be published in the middle of next week. But it is set to infuriate MPs as it will not be published in full. Junior staff and civil servants are expected to have their names removed in the final version, with only those in senior positions being named. 2 A Tory MP told The Sun: ‘If he is to stay, Boris needs a big reset and back to the issues that affect ordinary working people.’ It should halt the rise, at least for this year’ Credit: Getty Boris Johnson agrees he breaks Tory manifesto pledge by raising National Insurance by 1.25%

