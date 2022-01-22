The leadership conundrum





Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent tweets have drawn public attention to the current situation in Pakistan. Ever since Mr. Khan came to power, the slogan of making Pakistan “Riyasat-e-Madina” has unfortunately only been a slogan. As no practical implementation of this particular aspect has been witnessed in the country since the last years of Imran Khan’s dispensation in Pakistan. Rising inflation, declining economy, growing debt, financial imbalances and above all the continuing struggle between the opposition and the government are challenging the conundrum of leadership in Pakistan.

The current government has entered its fourth year at the helm of the country. The government promised to bring change to the Pakistani system which, from the start, was plagued with governance problems. The true essence of democracy is that all voters use their right to vote to elect their leader. The country with the system of western democracy and the evolution towards the essence of Riyasat-e-Madina was from the beginning an arduous task for a ruler. Negativity aside, a person like Mr. Khan is hard to find in our country. His struggle to bring change to a Pakistani system that for 75 years has suffered from crisis of governance and economic stagnation cannot be ignored.

It would be pertinent to say that the 70 year inflation record has been broken in the last 3 years under the current regime of the PTI government. The general public is bearing the brunt of rising gasoline prices and drastic increases in the prices of various food items. The unemployment rate is also increasing day by day. Moreover, the growing sectarian violence in the country and intolerance towards other minority groups in Pakistan are more or less calling into question the credibility of the country’s leader. In the face of such circumstances, Mr. Khan’s recent article on the topic of rebuilding Pakistani society as Riyasat e Madina is not relevant to the country’s situation. Although matters concerning religion are a matter of one’s own choice as ruler of 220 million people, one has a certain responsibility to act on the feelings of the public. One cannot escape from the challenges and particularities facing the country, and as a leader, the responsibilities are amplified. To be elected for the next term, our leader should look before taking the plunge. A leader cannot deny his responsibilities and prove it to the public, it is simply to restore their confidence in him. Challenging the blame game and working to implement its plans is the only solution that can maintain its leadership position in the country.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nation.com.pk/22-Jan-2022/leadership-conundrum The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos