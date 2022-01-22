ISL Live, CFC vs NEUFC Live Score; Comment: CFC looking to get back to winning ways





Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of tonight’s clash between Chennaiyin FC and NorthEast United FC Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) at Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

7:00 p.m.- From the mouth of the coach!!

Bozidar Bandovic on his assessment of NorthEast United FC: “Of course they have good players. There’s Imran (Khan), (VP) Suhair and we’ll see what happens with Deshorn (Brown), he’s a player very dangerous. They use a different type of pressing. We will watch their games. We are ready for the game but I am still focused on my team.”

6:30 p.m. – The official queues are out!!

Chennaiyin FC: Debjit Majumder (GK), Mohd Sajid Dhot, Slavko Damjanovic, Narayan Das, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Anirudh Thapa (C), Ariel Borysiuk, Ninthoinganba Meetel, Vladimir Koman, Rahim Ali and Nerijus Valskis.

Subs: Samik (GK); Reagan, Salan, Balaji, Chhangte, Vanspaul, Murzaev, Germanpreet, Lukasz

Coach: Bozidar Bandovic.

NorthEast United FC: Mirshad Michu (GK), Provat Lakra, Mashoor Shereef, Patrick Flottmann, Gurjinder Kumar, Mohamed Irshad, Sehnaj Singh, Hernan Santana (C), Imran Khan, Suhair Vadakkepeedika and Laldanmawia Ralte.

Subtitles: Subhasish (GK); tondonba, Marco, Medhi, Joe, Gogoi, Manvir, Lalkawpuimawia, Marcelo

Coach: Khalid Jamil.

6:15 p.m.- Here is what happened during the last meeting between the two teams!!

6:00 p.m.: Here’s how we think the two teams would line up for the game:

Chennaiyin FC expected XI: Debjit Majumder (GK), Mohd Sajid Dhot, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Narayan Das, Slavko Damjanovic, Edwin Vanspaul, Ninthoinganba Meetel, Anirudh Thapa (C), Mirlan Murzaev, Vladimir Koman, Nerijus Valskis.

Planned eleven from NorthEast United FC: Mirshad Michu (GK), Gurjinder Kumar, Provat Lakra, Patrick Flottmann, Mashoor Shereef, Mohamed Irshad, Hernan Santana (C), Imran Khan, Sehnaj Singh, Lalkhawpuimawia, Suhair Vadakkepeedika.

5:45 p.m. – Head-to-head report of the two teams!!

The teams have played five draws in 15 matches. Of the 10 matches that have produced a result, NorthEast United FC have emerged victorious on six occasions, with Marina Machans winning four times.

MATCH PREVIEW: ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin look to turn their fortunes against NorthEast United

After 11 games, Chennaiyin FC’s Indian Super League campaign looks directionless ahead of their clash against NorthEast United FC at Fatorda on Saturday.

The two-time champion has 15 points and is currently seventh in the points table but has only managed to win one game in the last five outings.

Time is running out for Bozidar Bandovics’ men to turn things around and the team’s season-long struggle in the final third of the pitch has yet to abate.

The Men in Blue have struggled to create chances from midfield in recent games and that’s something Bandovic admitted, which must change soon.

We need to improve in attack, in decision-making and play with more confidence. I think to make a stronger team in the future, we still have to improve that,” Bandovi said on Friday.

“We have trained and prepared for this. We have to try to move the ball, be ahead in possession and dominate the game,” he added.

The squad will be bolstered by the return of key foreign players Vladimir Koman and Ariel Borysiuk who have recovered from injuries. For the first time this season, the CFC will have all six foreign players available for selection.

The match against NorthEast provides CFC’s best opportunity to get their campaign back on track, with the Highlanders having the league’s worst defensive record to date, conceding 25 goals, the most of any team.

NorthEast are currently bottom of the points table without a win in their last five games and would be in desperate need of a miracle to turn the tide.

Where can we watch the game?

The Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC match will be broadcast live on Star Network (SD and HD). It will also be broadcast live on the OTT platform, Disney + Hotstar and JioTV

