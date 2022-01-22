Donald Trump ordered to seize voting machines after election loss: Report, World News





After his 2020 election defeat, Donald Trump allegedly drafted an executive order ordering the US military leader to seize voting machines, a report has revealed.

The explosive document, released by the National Archives and obtained by Politico, exposed the extreme measures Trump might have been willing to take to prevent Joe Biden from being declared the next president.

The three-page draft, dated December 16, 2020, directed the Secretary of Defense to seize, collect, preserve, and analyze all machinery, equipment, electronically stored information, and physical documents necessary for preservation.

The order also sought to appoint a special advocate to bring charges over any allegations of fraud arising from the seizures, but it was never signed.

It is also not known who wrote the prescription.

The project is among more than 750 documents submitted by the National Archives to the House Select Committee investigating the 2021 Capitol insurrection.

The then-president tried to block the release of the documents citing the doctrine of executive privilege, but the Supreme Court on Wednesday denied his appeal.

Trump and his allies have spent months pushing a false narrative of widespread voter fraud, despite government officials dismissing the charges.

The allegations were also dismissed by Trump-appointed Attorney General Bill Barr, and Trump was eventually impeached for inciting the attack on the Capitol by a mob of his supporters.

Meanwhile, the Board of Inquiry set to investigate on Thursday invited Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, to provide information and participate in a voluntary interview.

Ivanka was a senior White House adviser to her father. The committee wants to ask him about Trump’s actions or inaction and his state of mind on January 6, 2021, when hundreds of his supporters stormed the Capitol and temporarily blocked Congress from confirming victory. President Joe Bidens’ election in 2020.

(With agency contributions)

