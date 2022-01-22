Pro-independence activists march through Glasgow to protest against Boris Johnson





Hundreds of pro-independence activists gathered to demonstrate in Glasgow, urging Boris Johnson to quit following the latest revelations about rule-breaking rallies in Downing Street. The All Under One Banner (AUOB) march started in George Square and heads towards Glasgow Green. Called as an ’emergency rally’, campaigners say the Prime Minister should go because ‘he celebrated while others died’ and demanded Scottish independence. In a clip posted by the group on Twitter, the marchers chanted “Boris, Boris, Boris! Out, out, out!” as they walked down Glasgow’s High Street en route to the meeting point near the Clyde. In a statement released ahead of Saturday morning’s rally, the group said: “Millions of people are furious that this Conservative government in Westminster continues to line the pockets of their rich and powerful friends, while the rest of us do in the face of the rising cost of living and the brutal attacks on our NHS, our pensions and our public services. “It is time to take to the streets to demand that Johnson step up the fight for independence, which in itself will end Conservative rule in Scotland once and for all. “The Indy movement and indeed the Scottish Government must seize this moment to assert our right to come out of this rotten toxic union.” SNP MP Stephen Flynn was among those who joined the marchers, tweeting in advance: ‘Time to leave the chaos of Westminster behind’.





The AUOB told Glasgow City Council to expect up to 5,000 protesters marching through the city center – but has since confirmed the number was around a fifth of that figure. He later said: “We are proud to report that around 1000 people took to the streets of Glasgow today in the Emergency Independence March. “It’s a big turnout considering the short notice, early start time and mass gatherings that are barely allowed. The fight for independence is on!”





Support for independence has grown in recent weeks as new allegations of irregularities at No 10 continue to spread. As a result of ‘partygate’ – a number of rule-breaking gatherings are said to have taken place in Downing Street during the lockdown. Labor defector Christian Wakeford – who quit the Tories earlier this week after narrowly winning at Bury South in 2019 – claims senior whips threatened to withdraw funding from a school in his area if he refused to support the Prime Minister. A number of Tory MPs submitted letters of no confidence to the party’s 1922 committee in a bid to oust the embattled Boris. At least 54 letters must be submitted to the backbench group in order to trigger a leadership challenge.





However, the Prime Minister has remained defiant over calls to move forward with a report into the parties that allegedly took place under his watch, to be drafted by civil servant Sue Gray. He told Sky News earlier this week: “I think what people need to do is wait and see what the report says. “I reiterate my deep apologies to people for any errors that may have been made on my watch.” Don’t miss the latest news from across Scotland and beyond – Subscribe to our daily newsletter here .

