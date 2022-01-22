PM Modi to unveil 216-foot ‘Statue of Equality’ in Hyderabad on February 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a 216-foot statue of Ramanujacharya, described as the ‘Statue of Equality in Hyderabad on February 5. The 216-feet statue of the 11th-century saint and social reformer will be located in a 45-acre complex at Shamshabad on the outskirts of the city.

Tea 1,000-crore project was funded entirely by donations from devotees globally. The inner sanctorum deity of Ramanujacharya is made of 120 kg of gold to commemorate the 120 years the saint walked this earth.

The outdoor 216-foot statue would be one of the tallest statues in a sitting posture.

The statue is made of ‘panchaloha’, a mix of five metals – gold, silver, copper, brass, and zinc. The complex has identical recreations of 108 Divya Desams, the 108 ornately carved Vishnu temples mentioned in the works of the Alwars, mystic Tamil saints.

The events would kick off on February 2. During the event, a 1,035 ‘yaaga’ fire oblation, said to be the largest in modern history, and other spiritual activities like mass mantra-chanting will be conducted as part of Ramanuja Sahasrabdi Samaroham.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would be co-hosting the event with renowned spiritual guru Chinna Jeeyar Swami.

Whereas President Ram Nath Kovind would unveil the inner chamber of the statue of Ramanuja on February 13.

Born in 1017 at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu, Ramanujacharya liberated millions from social, cultural, gender, educational, and economic discrimination with the foundational conviction that every human is equal regardless of nationality, gender, race, caste, or creed. He opened the doors of temples to all people, including those subjected to extreme discrimination. He remains a timeless icon of equality for social reformists around the world.

The foundation stone for the project was laid in 2014.

We heartily welcome everyone including chief guests, dignitaries, devotees, and people from all walks of life for the grand opening of Statue of Equality,” said Chinna Jeeyar Swamiji. Ramanujacharya has remained a true icon of equality for 1,000 years and this project will ensure his teachings are practiced for at least another 1,000 years, he said.

