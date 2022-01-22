Chinese repression in Tibet paints the new Taliban face of Xi Jinping: analysis









NNA |

Update: January 22, 2022 7:13 p.m. IS

Lhasa [Tibet]Jan 22 (ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping’s campaign against religious symbols, practitioners and language in Tibet reflects the emergence of a “communist Taliban” in today’s China, analyst says Vijay Kranti who referred to the recent demolition of Buddha statues in Sichuan province to the 2001 destruction of historical statues in Bamiyan Afghanistan.

In 2001, Taliban leaders in Afghanistan demolished two historic, giant 15th century statues of Lord Buddha in Bamiyan which caused worldwide shock and condemnation.

In an article, Kranti noted that the Chinese authorities in Tibet are showing the same Taliban spirit as President Xi Jinping’s idea of ​​imposing “Tibetan Buddhism with a Chinese socialist character is gaining momentum in Tibet.

He said that in the past month, all schools established by local Tibetan communities and monasteries have been demolished and shut down in one fell swoop by order of the government. “These makeshift schools were run to teach the Tibetan language to Tibetan children after normal school hours. Under orders from Beijing, all Tibetan students are now forced to study Mandarin Chinese as the only language of instruction,” writes Kranti.

According to the article, in mid-December 2021, an intensive military deployment was undertaken in Drago, a Tibetan-majority county in Sichuan, where local Chinese authorities initiated the demolition of a 99-foot-tall Buddha statue. and 45 large prayer wheels. The Shakya Muni Buddha statue and colorful prayer wheels were built by the local Tibetan community in October 2015 at a cost of around 40 million yuan.

About three weeks later, on January 6 this year, another similar statue was also demolished by Chinese authorities, Vijay Kranti said.

Reports of the arrest of dozens of Tibetan monks and lay people who opposed this destruction regularly pour in from Tibet.

Quoting Tibet Watch, a Dharamshala-based human rights group, the columnist said that these two Draco statue projects were carried out by the Tibetan community after gaining formal approval from local Chinese authorities. However, following President Xi Jinping’s dramatic visit to Tibet in July last year and his appeal to party administrators and cadres in Tibet to establish “Tibetan Buddhism with a Chinese socialist character”, the authorities have said the height of the statues exceeded acceptable limits. They also canceled previous permits for construction and ordered its demolition. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/chinese-crackdown-in-tibet-portrays-xi-jinpings-new-taliban-face-analysis20220122191315 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

