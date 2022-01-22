Port: Trump knows vaccine resistance is killing his political base – InForum





MINOT, ND Believe it or not, I think disgraced former President Donald Trump actually knows how to do basic arithmetic.

I think that’s why much of his spat with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has focused on COVID-19 politics.

DeSantis has raised his national profile during the pandemic, in part by pandering to the anti-vaccine crowd. DeSantis refused to divulge details about the status of his booster vaccination, prompting Trump to shoot him in a thinly veiled manner, suggesting that the political leaders who keep this information private are “fearless”.

Trump, for all his faults, has been transparent about his own vaccine status. He urged his followers to get vaccinated. And, let’s be fair to the man, his administration gets a lot of credit for helping get COVID-19 vaccines to market faster.

It’s a strange thing, given his political base on vaccines. There is significant overlap between Trump World and the anti-vaccination crowd. Normally Trump is willing to pander to even the ugliest and most extreme elements of his base, but on vaccines he has taken a stand.

Maybe it’s because dead voters are of no use to him.

A September study from the Centers for Disease Control found that 91% of people who died from COVID-19 were unvaccinated. A November study from the Texas Department of Health put that number in the same ballpark, at 95%.

Vaccination rates break down quite heavily along political and cultural lines. Polls show us that the Americans least likely to be vaccinated are religious and Republican.

This is Trump’s base. And, indeed, other measures show that resistance to vaccination has led to a sinister winnowing of this base. In September, columnist David Leonhardt wrote in The New York Times that death rates from COVID-19 were about three times higher in counties that voted for Trump in 2020.

Donald McNeil, former Times science and health reporter, extrapolates: “As of this week, about 1,800 Americans a day are dying from COVID; the CDC expects this number to exceed 2,600,” he wrote. “Virtually all of them are adults. If 95% were unvaccinated and we assume 75% of them were Trump supporters, 1,300 to 1,900 of his voters would be off the rolls every day.”

“Right now, about 60 Arizonans, 36 Georgians, 34 Wisconsinites, and 14 Nevadans are dying from COVID every day,” McNeil continues.

If 95% are unvaccinated and 75% were Trump supporters, that’s a loss of about 100 voters a day in swing states that Trump would need to win another Electoral College victory.

Do you understand now why Trump is ready to incite boos from his public by promoting vaccines?

The anti-vaccine movement literally kills its people.

Rob Port, founder of SayAnythingBlog.com, is a commentator for Forum Communications. Listen to his Plain Talk podcast and follow him on Twitter at @RobPort. He can be contacted by email at [email protected]

