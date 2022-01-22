



Members of the National Guard walk outside the Capitol building in Washington, DC, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.

Sarah Silbiger | Bloomberg | Getty Images

A draft executive order prepared for former President Donald Trump and obtained by Politicow on Friday authorized the Secretary of Defense to send National Guard troops to seize voting machines across the country in the weeks following the 2020 election.

Theorder, which was never signed by Trump, also reportedly appointed a special counsel “to initiate all criminal and civil proceedings, as appropriate based on the evidence gathered,” and instructs the Secretary of Defense to release an assessment 60 days after the action began, which would have been long after Trump planned to leave office on Jan. 20

The Politico article includes a facsimile of the full order, but does not say how the news agency obtained the document or whose property it was.

The draft executive order appears to be among the records the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was seeking from the National Archives.

The committee had revealed what it was looking for in the documents in a court filing, and it included “a draft executive order on the subject of election integrity” and “a document containing presidential findings regarding the security of the 2020 presidential election and ordering various actions.”

These documents were handed over to the committee this week after the US Supreme Court rejected Trump’s request that he block the documents from being handed over.

A representative for Trump did not respond to a request for comment.

It is unclear who authored the draft document, dated December 16, 2020 and titled “PRESIDENTIAL FINDINGS TO PRESERVE, COLLECT AND ANALYZE NATIONAL SECURITY INFORMATION REGARDING THE 2020 GENERAL ELECTIONS.” He repeats arguments made by attorney Sidney Powell and former national security adviser Michael Flynn during a December 18 meeting at the White House.

At the meeting, which was reported to The New York Timesand later confirmed byNBC News, Trump discussed appointing Powell, who had championed numerous bogus conspiracies about the election, as special counsel.

The draft order does not identify the person Trump would appoint as special counsel, but refers to the person as “her.”

Powell could not be reached for comment.

The order also bases the need for unprecedented action on Powell’s refuted allegations of widespread voter fraud and foreign interference in elections.

He cites a “medico-legal report” defended by Powell which falsely accused the Dominion Voting System machines of being “intentionally and deliberately designed with inherent errors to create systemic fraud and influence election results”. Dominion Powellfor slander show

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/01/21/trump-draft-executive-order-would-have-authorized-national-guard-to-seize-voting-machines.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

