Ambitious districts are now breaking down barriers to progress: PM Modi tells DMs

Prime Minister Modi said that for development in aspirational neighborhoods, a direct link between the administration and the public as well as an emotional connection is very important.

Ambitious districts are now removing obstacles to the country’s progress and they have become growth accelerators instead of obstacles, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday as he interacted with District Magistrates (DMs)

In his remarks during the virtual interaction with DMs and some chief ministers, Prime Minister Modi said that teamwork from the Centre, States and local administration yields good results in ambitious districts.

“Today, Ambitious Districts are breaking down barriers to the nation’s progress. Through the efforts of all of you, Ambitious Districts are becoming growth accelerators instead of obstacles,” he told the deputy ministers.

Some sort of “top-down” and “bottom-up” flow of governance is needed, he said, adding that an important aspect of this is technology and innovation.

Leaders in ambitious districts now feel great satisfaction when they see people’s lives improving as a result of their efforts, Modi said.

The Prime Minister told the district magistrates that each district must learn from the success of others and also assess their challenges.

Ambitious districts have proven that breaking down silos in the implementation process can make one and one become eleven, Prime Minister Modi said.

Launched by the Prime Minister in January 2018, the Ambitious Districts Program aims to quickly and effectively transform 112 of the most underdeveloped districts across the country.

Chief Ministers of states such as Gujarat, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh also participated in the interaction.

The interaction was aimed at obtaining direct feedback on the progress and implementation status of the various government projects and programs.