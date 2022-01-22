Afghans urgently need humanitarian aid, says PM Imran – Pakistan





Prime Minister Imran Khan has called on the international community to provide immediate humanitarian aid to the millions of Afghans who are on the brink of starvation.

The humanitarian situation in Afghanistan has deteriorated considerably since the Taliban took power. International aid suddenly stopped and the United States froze $9.5 billion in Afghan central bank assets held abroad.

Hunger now threatens 23 million Afghans, or 55% of the population, according to the UN, which says it needs $5 billion from donor countries this year to deal with the humanitarian crisis in the country.

Talks between the Taliban and Western officials will open in Oslo on Sunday on human rights and humanitarian aid as the poverty crisis worsens.

In a tweet on Saturday, the prime minister said there is “an urgency and an obligation for the international community under the principle of responsibility to protect unanimously adopted by the UN”.

Since the Taliban took power in August last year, Pakistan has called on the international community and relief agencies to provide assistance at this critical time to avert economic collapse and save precious lives in Afghanistan.

The 3rd meeting of the Supreme Committee on Afghanistan, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, pledged that Pakistan would not abandon Afghans in times of need.

Pakistan says it will never abandon the Afghan people

The Prime Minister ordered the authorities concerned to explore bilateral cooperation with friendly countries as well as to avoid the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan by exporting qualified and trained manpower, particularly in the medical, IT, financial fields. and accountant.

He also ordered to expand cooperation in railways, minerals, pharmaceuticals and media to help Afghanistan’s rehabilitation and development.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.brecorder.com/news/40149053 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos