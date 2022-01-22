Trump denies feud with Florida Governor DeSantis, says it’s ‘fake news’





Former President Donald Trump has dismissed claims he is feuding with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, despite reports of a growing rivalry between the two Republicans.

“Ron has been very good. He’s been a friend of mine for a long time. This is totally fake news,” the former president told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday.

“I have a very good relationship with Ron and I intend to have that for a long time,” Trump said.

DeSantis was once a staunch supporter of former President Trump, but reports suggest their relationship has soured as DeSantis refuses to rule out launching a presidential bid in 2024 even if Trump runs.

The former president has often hinted that he plans to run and thinks he’ll beat DeSantis in a potential game and the governor might be a good fit for the vice president job.

The two have also appeared to tussle over COVID-19 policies in recent weeks, with Trump lambasting “gutless” politicians who wouldn’t say if they had received booster shots.

DeSantis declined to disclose if he had one and on Friday appeared to respond by criticizing the Trump administration’s handling of the pandemic.

Speaking to Hannity on Thursday, the former president said rumors of a breakup were fabricated by the media and praised DeSantis for backing him through Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 elections.

“I get along really well with Ron. Ron was really good on the Mueller prank. He was right up front with Jim Jordan and everyone else. They were fantastic,” Trump said.

“The Republicans really stuck together, and that was a good thing, and Ron was one of them, and Ron wanted to run [for governor], and I supported him, and that helped him a lot, and he carried on, and he did a really great job in Florida.”

Despite Trump’s positive words about DeSantis, Axios reported last week that the former president was angered by the governor’s popularity and his refusal to rule out running in 2024.

A source told the outlet that Trump had privately criticized the Florida governor, saying he “had no personal charisma and had a lackluster personality.”

Trump has often suggested that DeSantis’ success in the 2018 Florida gubernatorial election was due to his endorsement.

According to Axios, the former president is growing increasingly frustrated with what he perceives as the governor’s “ingratitude and willingness to challenge him”.

DeSantis, in turn, reportedly told friends he resented the former president’s wait for him to “bend the knee,” The New York Times reported.

