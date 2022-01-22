AUOB calls on protesters to join ’emergency’ protest against Boris Johnson





The ORGANIZERS of today’s All Under One Banner (AUOB) emergency protest in Glasgow are making a last ditch effort to get supporters to participate.

The group organized the event to call for the resignation of Boris Johnson, an end to Tory rule and to push for independence now.

Glasgow City Council only approved the hastily organized protest on Wednesday, and the AUOB’s Neil Mackay said it was a unique chance for the Yes movement to take to the streets, with Westminster in turmoil and the British state. in crisis. He said the time had come for the movement to go on the offensive: Yes, we want to get rid of Johnson, but beyond that, we must put the fight for independence at the top of the agenda of the day. Now is the time to step up the fight to defeat the entire Westminster system and end Conservative rule in Scotland once and for all. We want to get rid of Johnson and the Tories not just because they oppose our independence, but because it’s the right thing to do. As such, this protest is as much about the kind of country we want Scotland to become once independent, as it is about stepping up the fight for independence now. The protest comes amid growing public anger over Johnson and the business of the Downing Street party and, as Mackay said, the impact of Tory mismanagement was causing serious harm and suffering to tens of millions of people. The poorest and most vulnerable are the hardest hit while billions of public funds are wasted, he said. Heartless attacks on immigrants and refugees are on the rise, and the NHS crisis is deepening as Tory bandits seek to privatize it and sell it to their criminal cronies. So today’s protest is an opportunity for the entire Indy movement to unite in opposition to Tory/Westminster rule and the rotten, toxic Union. Together, let’s step up the fight now. Today head to Glasgows George Square for the exact departure time of 11.15am. He added: All Under One Banner has a full schedule of events taking place this year and will be announcing more actions over the coming months. We call on the Scottish Government to urgently take the necessary parliamentary action to affirm our legal right to self-determination. Scotland are eager to set the date.

