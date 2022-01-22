Documents show Trump planned to seize voting machines based on discredited County Antrim conspiracy theory





A draft executive order obtained by Politico shows the Trump administration considered using a minor software error in County Antrim to justify seizing all voting machines in the country a month before he left.

A copy of the draft order, which was never released, references a discredited report that falsely claimed that Dominion Voting Systems machines were designed to influence election results. The Trump administration document claims the inaccurate report provides a likely reason to order the Secretary of Defense to seize nations’ voting materials and other election materials.

I, Donald J. Trump, President of the United States, conclude that the County Antrim, Michigan Voting Machine Forensic Report released on December 13, 2020, and other evidence submitted to me at support of this order, provide sufficient probable cause to require action under the authorities cited above due to evidence of international and foreign interference in the November 3, 2020 election, the draft executive order states.

Michigan and County Antrim played central roles in bogus voter fraud allegations used to streamline efforts to block certification of 2020 election results. The newly released document sheds new light on the extent to which the Trump administration was considering undoing President Joe Bidens’ victory.

The draft order, if published, would have called for the appointment of a special counsel to investigate the election and bring all appropriate criminal and civil proceedings based on the evidence gathered.

The order, dated December 16, 2020, would have given the Secretary of Defense 60 days to assess the election. That deadline would have fallen after Trump was due to leave office on January 20, 2021.

Michigan had already certified its Electoral College votes for Biden on December 14, 2020.

In County Antrim, human error caused an inaccurate unofficial tally which was quickly corrected and did not alter the results certified by state election officials. Trump would initially have lost in County Antrim thanks to an error made by the local clerk, a Republican, but the final results show he won with 9,748 votes to Bidens’ 5,960 votes.

Trump lost Michigan by more than 154,000 votes.

The forensic report cited in the Trump administration document claims a vast conspiracy to rig the election. It was created on behalf of a plaintiff who unsuccessfully sued County Antrim for a re-audit of the results. The plaintiff was represented by Portage attorney Matt DePerno, who is now running for Michigan attorney general with Trump’s endorsement.

A detailed analysis by the co-chair of the Michigan Election Security Advisory Commission determined that the forensic report was littered with inaccuracies. The analysis concluded that votes were miscounted due to poor management of last-minute ballot design changes.

Trump and his allies seized on the errors, saying it showed the votes were deliberately miscounted. A manual recount, official statewide audits and an investigation by Republican lawmakers explained the errors and confirmed the results, but County Antrim is still tied to stolen election theories.

A report by the House Oversight Committee into allegations of voter fraud has strongly rebuked the idea that County Antrim’s voting machines were vulnerable to fraud.

All the compelling theories that have arisen from the rumors surrounding County Antrim are so diminished that it would be a complete waste of time to examine them further, wrote Senator Ed McBroom, chairman of the committee.

False claims about County Antrim were also used to justify an attempt by 16 Michigan Republicans to sign illegitimate certificates claiming Trump had won Michigan. The strategy was studied by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and passed on to federal prosecutors.

