It was the PM who sent Nawaz to London: Asad Umar





Federal Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar revealed that Prime Minister Imran Khan takes all decisions himself. He also decided to allow PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif to travel to London for medical treatment.

Asad Umar made the statement while speaking to a private news channel. During the broadcast, the conversation turned to Home Secretary Sheikh Rasheed’s earlier statements suggesting Prime Minister Khan had the support of the establishment. To clarify, Sheikh Rasheed made a dig at the opposition saying she wanted the hand protecting Imran Khan.

“They [Opposition] want the hand [protecting] Prime Minister Khan should also be on their head, said Sheikh Rasheed. “This hand can be on their [Opposition] neck but never on the head.

Later, during a news program, Sheikh Rasheed also said that the Establishment and Imran Khan were on the same page. After that, there was speculation that it might negatively impact PTI supporters. On this, Asad Umar said that Imran Khan gets a lot of criticism for not being political. However, he is the only political leader who has good relations with Pakistani institutions. [judiciary and establishment] while making the big decisions himself.

The presenter asked if Prime Minister Imran Khan also took the decision to send Nawaz Sharif abroad. The presenter also said Prime Minister Khan held the judiciary responsible for allowing Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad.

“It was 100% Imran Khan’s decision,” Asad Umar said. “Imran Khan never said he didn’t make the decision. I was present in the room.

However, Asad Umar clarified that it was not a unanimous decision as PTI members initially raised concerns. Asad Umar also said the decision was made based on medical reports which turned out to be false.

Assessment of Nawaz Sharif’s medical reports

Since Nawaz Sharif’s medical reports were found to be false on January 14, the Punjab government has formed a special medical commission to review the medical reports of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who visited London in 2019 for medical treatment.

According to the latest updates, Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid said on Thursday that he had received and assessed medical reports from PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, who appears to be in good health. The medical commission has completed its examination and sent a detailed report in this regard to the Ministry of the Interior.

We received the medical reports from Nawaz Sharifs and sent them to the Ministry of Interior with a recommendation, she said and added that the leader of PML-N is in good health and was seen wandering around, eating and engaging in other activities.

She said Nawaz left for London while citing his deteriorating health and the lifestyle he was currently adopting did not reflect his illness claims.

