PTI expels dissident for launching tirade against party leadership





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s ruling Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday expelled its former information secretary, Ahmad Jawad, for launching a merciless tirade against the party’s top leadership, including Prime Minister Imran Khan, over social networks.

The PTI Standing Committee on Accountability and Discipline (SCAD) had received complaints from MPs Ali Zaidi, Qaiser Jahangir, Saiqa Tabassum and Shahid Naseem alleging that Ahmad Jawad repeatedly slandered the party leadership, including the chairman of the PTI, Imran Khan, on social, electronic and print media.

The SCAD said in a statement that it had served a show cause notice on Ahmad, asking him to explain his position within seven days of receiving the notice on making serious but false allegations against the leadership of the left. But, the statement added, the disgruntled executive did not respond to the notice.

Subsequently, on January 19, Ahmad Jawad received a final notice to explain his position within three days but instead of explaining his position, the dissident lamented that he wrote more than 40 tweets against the party leader while the SCAD had only seen two of his tweets.

In a series of tweets, Ahmad harshly criticized the ruling party’s policies and also raised questions about the regularization of Prime Minister Imrans’ properties.

The ruling PTI said the disgruntled leader could have used another party forum to air his resentment, but he used social media to slander the party and cause serious damage.

The sub-committee unanimously decided to remove Ahmad Jawad’s party membership from the register of party members, he added.

A source within the party told this scribe that during the recent reorganization of the party, Ahmad Jawad, a former naval officer, was ignored and given no office.

Ahmad Jawad was unhappy with the party leadership for ignoring all his demands. He had asked and lobbied to be appointed as the general manager of the PTV, but he was ignored”.

Later, Ahmad asked to be elected senator. In the party’s latest reorganization, Ahmad was appointed information secretary, the highest office he held. Now, after being dumped, Ahmad Jawad was dejected and pulled out all the guns blazing, the source added.

Another party leader said that Ahmad Jawad was attached to the party and was appointed head of the party’s media cell before the 2013 general election. The source said that Ahmad Jawad had worked for the party with dedication and that it was beyond imagination that he would part ways with the party over a trivial matter.

