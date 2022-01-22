Jokowi and Cambodian Prime Minister talk chaotic Myanmar over phone

President Joko Widodo reiterated the importance of implementing the five points of the ASEAN Consensus as a solution to resolve the problems that have arisen in Myanmar. This was conveyed during a conversation with Cambodian Prime Minister (PM) Hun Sen over the phone. Prime Minister Hun Sen is currently known to hold the 2022 ASEAN Chairmanship.
“The implementation of the 5-point consensus should not be used to support the Tatmadaw 5-point roadmap. It should not be linked as it can be seen as a form of ASEAN support for the Myanmar army,” Jokowi said in a press release. , in Jakarta, Saturday (22/1).
The former governor of DKI Jakarta also regretted the attitude of Myanmar which showed no commitment to implement the five points of consensus during Prime Minister Hun Sen’s visit to Myanmar. Moreover, two days after Prime Minister Hun Sen’s visit, Aung San Suu Kyi was sentenced to an additional four years in prison.
“And the violence also continues in Myanmar. It is a move that is not good and does not respect Prime Minister Hun Sen’s efforts to push for the settlement of the Myanmar issue,” he said. declared.
Jokowi also underscored the importance of the Myanmar military authorities to provide access to the ASEAN President’s Special Envoy, so that they can communicate with all parties in Myanmar as soon as possible. According to him, this is very important in order to be able to create an inclusive national dialogue.
“Access to all stakeholders very important meaning. This commitment to grant access is also very important for there to be a political solution agreed and accepted by all parties. I fear that by labeling the NLD and NUG as a terrorist group, the special envoy will not be allowed to meet with them,” he explained.
Indonesia, Jokowi said, has also remained consistent in its defense of the decision that Myanmar should only be represented by apolitical level at ASEAN meetings, as long as there is no significant progress in the implementation of the five points of consensus.
This principle also applies to the planned retreat of ASEAN Foreign Ministers (Foreign Ministers) as well as other meetings.
Responding to Prime Minister Hun Sen’s suggestion for the formation of a troika consisting of the Cambodian Foreign Minister/Special Envoy, the Foreign Minister of Brunei and the Indonesian Foreign Minister and supported by the Secretary General of ASEAN to monitor the implementation of the five points of consensus, Jokowi said he took note and suggested the proposal be considered further by foreign ministers.
He also endorsed the proposal to train consultative meeting composed of Special Envoys and Secretary General of ASEAN, AHA Center, Myanmar authorities and UN agencies to support the distribution of humanitarian aid without discrimination.
“I agree with Prime Minister Hun Sen that humanitarian aid should be provided without discrimination,” he concluded. [gi/ah]
