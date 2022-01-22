We asked residents of downtown Hull if Boris Johnson should quit

Members of the public in Hull town center have shared their thoughts on Prime Minister Boris Johnson and whether he should heed calls from the opposition and some of his own Tory MPs to step down in the wake of partygate.

So far he has resisted calls to make the short trip from Downing Street to Buckingham Palace and quit.

Read more: Tories face more infighting as reports surface of secret rebel recordings

The picture looks bleak for the Prime Minister now, with two-thirds of the public backing a Conservative Party vote of no confidence against him.

“I think he did well”

Tom, speaking outside Hammonds of Hull, was one of the people to express his support for the Prime Minister and said: “I think he did well.

“He had a bad time. I think the opposition are no better.”

‘They might shout and shout about a party, but I think most people partied anyway,’ added Tom, who referred to the recently revived allegations against Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer.

Johnny, a familiar sight in downtown Hull as a busker with his saxophone, was also sympathetic to Boris Johnson. He said: “We all did something we shouldn’t have done, in the end.

“And speaking for myself as another blond-haired idiot, I have to admit that I don’t know anyone else who does the job like Boris did.”

“He should go”

Shopper Ernie felt strongly that Boris Johnson should step down and said: “He should go.

“It’s obvious he’s lying and trying to pull off a quick one,” he said. “And I think the time has come, David Davis was right, it’s time to give up.”

Charlie, who runs Homestead at Paragon Arcade, also called on Boris Johnson to step down and compared the events in Downing Street during the lockdown to the funeral arrangements for his mother, who died of Covid in 2020: “Our funeral was very, like, strict. “

“I completely lost my confidence – I still struggle with politics anyway.”

He added: ‘I don’t really trust Labor either, so it’s like the next election, who am I going to vote for?’

Not everyone was keen on the Prime Minister – two young women refused to comment on camera as they didn’t really follow politics and had strong opinions about the Prime Minister.

In an interview with Sky News on Tuesday, a weary-looking Boris Johnson also denied being advised against allowing the gardening event on May 20, 2020: ‘No one warned me it was against the rules “.

He also confirmed that after more recent revelations about Downing Street parties during Covid restrictions and a period of national mourning for Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, he had apologized to the Queen.

The row over alleged and confirmed Downing Street parties during lockdown is set to continue – at least until Sue Gray’s report arrives.

It is less certain that the opinions of people in Hull on Boris Johnson’s resignation will be satisfied.

