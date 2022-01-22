Community of Unit Link insurance victims plan to file complaint with President





DRAWING. President Joko Widodo attends the online World Economic Forum at the Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java on Thursday (20/1/2022).

Journalist: Novice Laoli | Editor: Novice Laoli KONTAN.CO.ID –JAKARTA. The Prudential Unit Link Insurance Victims Community, AIA and AXA Mandiri hope to escalate the issue to President Joko Widodo. This was confirmed by Unitlink Insurance Victim Community Coordinator Maria Trihartati. “I will stay in Jakarta until I can meet the President, Mr. Jokowi,” Maria said in her statement on Saturday (22/1/2022). Maria, a housewife and food trader from Lampung, admits that Jokowi’s support is essential. Based on the complaints of hundreds of victims from all over Indonesia, Maria admitted, most of them were economically unfit to be canvassed to join unit link insurance. This insurance product, he said, had too many cost elements charged to owners. Read also : The life insurance industry needs to improve its supervision and governance “That is why in developed countries like in Europe, this Unitlink product has been shut down. For this reason, we want President Jokowi to hear it directly from us, the victims, and not from the OJK and even less from the insurance companies,” he said. So far, Maria said, her party has had difficulty asking for a full refund of the bounty or complete refund. Unfortunately, the three insurance companies that sell unit-linked products are still reluctant. He also deeply regrets the attitude of the Financial Services Authority (OJK) which he considers not yet maximal in defending the interests of people who are victims of unitary ties. “We also want to convey this matter to Mr. President Jokowi. We hope that Jokowi’s concern and alignment with the little people can be realized by giving us the opportunity to meet each other,” said the mother of three. . Read also : It is recommended that insurance issues be resolved at LAPS SJK Last week, the community of victims of Unit Link insurance visited the central office of the OJK. In addition, this community consisting of hundreds of victims also filed a complaint with the Ombudsman of the Republic of Indonesia and was directly invited by DPR RI Commission XI to attend the Public Hearing Meeting (RDPU) at the building of the DPR RI. “We also really hope that the DPR can facilitate the RDPU again. We don’t want the people of Indonesia to be trapped by unit link insurance. For this reason, the DPR and the President are our greatest hope to protect the public. . of the crime of this product,” said Maria. MAKE A DONATION, get a free voucher! Your support will increase our enthusiasm to provide useful and quality articles. As an expression of gratitude for your attention, there is a free voucher worth a donation that can be used for shopping at HAPPY STORE.



Journalist: Laoli

Publisher: Novice Laoli

