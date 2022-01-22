All Under One Banner Glasgow: Hundreds demonstrate against Boris Johnson





HUNDREDS of independence supporters marched through Glasgow to urge Boris Johnson to quit amid the ‘partygate’ saga.

The All Under One Banner (AUOB) protest group leads the emergency march to show support for the effort to end the Union.

Stephen Flynn, MP for Aberdeen South, addressed the rally, which marched through Scotland’s largest city from George Square to Glasgow Green. He said Scotland’s problems would not be solved by Mr Johnson’s resignation and that only Scottish independence would be the way forward. As you know, as I know, as everyone in Scotland knows, this Prime Minister is a charlatan, this Prime Minister is corrupt and this Prime Minister is a liar, he said. The reality is that in the past two years what we have seen is a prime minister who just took 20 people from the poorest in society when they were on the verge of a cost of living crisis. WATCH: Independence supporters hold ’emergency’ rally in Glasgow following #partygate revelations @MearnsColinhttps://t.co/lBrsewEAv1 pic.twitter.com/k1W479tX0J Herald Politics (@HeraldPols) January 22, 2022 Initial plans for the event estimated that around 5,000 people would attend, but the AUOB later claimed that around 1,000 supporters had joined. A statement posted by AUOB on social media read: “We are proud to announce that around 1000 people took to the streets of Glasgow today in the Emergency Independence March. “It’s a big turnout considering the short notice, early start time and mass gatherings that are barely allowed. The fight for independence is on!” Mr. Flynnadded: He is a man who celebrated while people in Scotland and the UK were dying. Boris Johnson must go and he must go now. Scotland’s problems with the UK government don’t start and they don’t end with Boris Johnson, Mr Flynn said as he touted the country’s need to leave the union. Since 1955, some 70 years ago, the Scottish people have not approved of the Conservatives at the ballot box, and yet we have been the ones who have had to bear the brunt of their policies. Their policies are hammering the poorest in society as they take over their own corporate nests, as they continue to repeatedly ignore the democratic views of the Scottish people. So Boris Johnson not only needs to go, the Tories need to go too. The SNP business spokesman at Westminster went on to describe the UK Parliament as an antiquity that doesn’t care about you, me or anyone else in Scotland. He continued: Let’s get it over with Boris Johnson, get it over with the Tories, get it over with Westminster and get it over with their union. Let’s build something better, let’s build something that has compassion at its heart, that has people at its heart, that has our values ​​and our principles at its heart. Alba party MP Neale Hanvey also addressed the march, calling on the Scottish government to convene a constitutional convention to chart our path to independence.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.heraldscotland.com/politics/19867660.one-banner-glasgow-hundreds-protest-boris-johnson/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos