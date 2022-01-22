With new subpoenas, the January 6 committee is closing in on its ultimate target: Donald Trump





Lawyers, investigative reporters, and congressional committees have one thing in common: They like to ask questions they already know the answer to. That’s the big takeaway from the four subpoenas issued by the House committee investigating the assault on the Capitol on Jan. 6 of last year. On Tuesday, the committee subpoenaed former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani; former Michael Flynn attorney and “voter fraud” conspiracy theorist Sidney Powell; Jenna Ellis, former Trump legal adviser and evangelical law professor; and former Trump adviser and television commentator Boris Epshteyn. If this committee’s investigation is proceeding like many others I have followed over the years, they already have the answers to most of the questions they plan to ask these four witnesses.

I realize that everyone they’ve just subpoenaed is “elder” of one sort or another, but that’s where the committee is now as it’s getting closer to people close to Trump who were involved in the events leading up to the assault on the Capitol last year. The committee has already subpoenaed a long list of Trump cronies, parasites, former administration officials and former White House employees, including luminaries such as Roger Stone, Steve Bannon, Alex Jones, Mark Meadows and Dan Scavino, the former White House director of communications.

It’s just the tip of a pretty big iceberg. The committee issued 60 subpoenas, interviewed about 400 witnesses and obtained more than 50,000 pages of documents as part of its six-month investigation into the Capitol insurrection. Some of the witnesses who did not appear voluntarily and had to be subpoenaed by the committee include:

Ali Alexander, organizer of the January 5 “Stop the Steal” rally. Amy Kremer, founder and president of Women for America First, involved in planning the January 6 rally on the Ellipse, where Trump, Giuliani and many others spoke. Tim Unes, listed on Parks Department paperwork for the Jan. 6 rally as “set manager.” Taylor Budowich, who organized radio and social media advertising for the Ellipse rally, and is now employed as Trump’s chief spokesperson and communications director for Save America PAC. Ed Martin, organizer of the “Stop the Steal” movement and fundraiser for the January 6 rally.

And here’s where it gets interesting: there are more than 300 other people who voluntarily appeared and testified before the committee’s investigators under oath, including at least a dozen former White House employees, some of whom been interrogated for five or six hours.

Under oath. Remember these words. The 400 people interviewed by the committee did so under oath. That means they’ve faced federal criminal charges for perjury, which means there’s real pressure on them to provide truthful answers. At least some of the witnesses who appeared voluntarily also provided at least some of the 50,000 documents the committee gathered, which would lend even more credibility to their testimony.

It was after hearing testimony for more than six months that the committee on Tuesday issued its subpoenas to Giuliani, Powell, Ellis and Epshteyn. It is known that Giuliani and Epshteyn were in the “war room” of the Willard Hotel on January 5, the day before the assault on the Capitol. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson announced that the committee already knew that Epshteyn was on the phone with Trump the morning of Jan. 6, meaning they were told about it by another witness. Do you see what I mean by the investigators already knowing the answers to the questions they intend to ask certain witnesses?

If I was Epshteyn or Giuliani or any of the others, I would be very worried right now. Let me assure you, as a long-time observer of these kinds of investigations, including Watergate, that it’s never a good sign if you’re among the last witnesses to be subpoenaed by a commission. investigator or prosecutor. This means that they have already spoken to everyone under, through and around you under oath, and you can count on the fact that they have already gathered volumes of information about your activities. It would therefore be a very bad idea to give false testimony, because the investigators you are going to talk to already have the truth at their fingertips in the form of testimony from previous witnesses and documents already submitted to the committee.

Because the Supreme Court on Wednesday denied Donald Trump’s request for executive privilege, the committee will now have another treasure trove of official documents, visitor lists, call logs, talking points and plans to challenge. the ballots before questioning Giuliani and his compatriots. White House documents released by the National Archives will also produce the names of new witnesses the committee will want to interview. A document received by the committee and released by Politico on Friday revealed a fantastic plan to use the military to seize voting machines and voter records in all 50 states and have them ‘analyzed and assessed’ by the Director of National Intelligence. . It was actually a military coup plot using a “national security emergency” as a pretext, with the “emergency” apparently being Trump’s loss in the election.

If all of this with the recently subpoenaed witnesses sounds like a trap, that’s because it is. Investigators on the January 6 committee are watching for any lies Giuliani and the other witnesses might tell to cover up what they did in the days and weeks leading up to the assault on the Capitol. In fact, the committee may not really need the testimony of Giuliani and Powell and the rest of the “elite strike force team” of legal eagles who have filed and lost at least 60 lawsuits. contesting the results of the 2020 election in battleground states. The committee has these lawsuits, as well as court decisions rejecting them or ruling in favor of the defendants. They already have access to a voluminous record of the lies in these lawsuits, all of the bogus “affidavits” filed on behalf of Trump and his campaign, all of the false accusations against Dominion Voting Systems and other outfits that have now dragged Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani in court to face defamation charges against this company and others, charges that at least temporarily cost Giuliani his attorney’s license and clearly threaten the attorney licenses of Powell and others.

Representative Jamie Raskin of Maryland, a Democrat who sits on the Jan. 6 committee and is a former prosecutor, was quoted last week as saying that the next hearings, which are expected to begin later this month or early next, “will blow the roof off the house.” I’m starting to believe it. The problem that Donald Trump and his aides like Mark Meadows and his “elite strike force team” of lawyers and the like have is that lying is not advised when you testify under oath. All the lies they’ve told since November 3, 2020 about how Joe Biden ‘stole’ Trump’s election won’t hold up under the weight of thousands of pages of documents, phone records, text messages and all the other stuff from the National Archives and the documents already submitted to the committee, and they won’t hold up against the sworn testimony of former White House aides and members of the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys accused of conspiracy that have already swung and were interviewed by prosecutors investigating the assault on the Capitol.

I don’t have any evidence for this, but based on what I saw during Watergate and other major investigations I’ve followed, I’d bet a big bet there’s a pipeline between the Department of Justice and the January 6 committee, and the evidence has been flowing back and forth for months now.

When the committee, and the Justice Department for that matter, gets to the point of issuing subpoenas to people who were regularly in the room with the president during the days and weeks leading up to the assault on the Capitol, I would be very, very worried if I was the ultimate target of both investigations. The lid may be about to come off the House of Representatives, but at Mar-a-Lago the roof is collapsing on Trump’s House of Lies.

