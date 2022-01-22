Major changes started in 2019 under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi in Kashmir: Amit Shah

Some political parties are hurt because Panchayati Raj took effect away from the clutches of their families and they say that after the repeal of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the law and order situation s has deteriorated

I want to tell these people that if we undertake a comparative study of the period from April 2017 to 2019 and from 2019 to 2021, then there has been a 40% drop in terrorist incidents and a 57% drop in deaths.

Peace has nothing to do with new reforms but with administration, when people receive good governance, they automatically become participants in the development process

In all sectors, Jammu and Kashmir has tried to deliver direct benefits to recipients in two years and it is natural for intermediaries to be angry, but we are not afraid of their displeasure

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a clear goal and that is that the people of Jammu and Kashmir should have corruption free governance, they have nothing to give anyone for scholarships and benefits from their programs

I want to ask those who raise questions, that for so many years three families ruled over Jammu and Kashmir, so why didn’t all these developments happen, if you couldn’t do everything that, then what is the use of misleading the people of Jammu and Kashmir Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir has the potential to attract tourists from all over the world but the kind of statements made by some leaders of Jammu and Kashmir, they do not want tourism to increase in Jammu and Kashmir

I want to make it clear that your statements will not make any difference and Jammu and Kashmir has seen record numbers of winter tourists this year and this growth will continue in the days to come

Employment and tourism are linked in Jammu and Kashmir, but there is a plot by the opposition to keep young people away from employment by issuing such statements, so that tourists do not visit, people in the Jammu and Kashmir should also know this fact

The youth of Jammu & Kashmir who was forced by the ruling elders to go to Pakistan and abroad to study medicine, I want to tell them that from 1947 to 2014 there were 4 medical colleges and 500 places in Jammu – Kashmir

Today there are 9 medical colleges, 15 nursing colleges and 1,100 MBBS seats and 600 paramedical service seats

On the one hand, the investment over the past 70 years was Rs. 12,000 crore and in a single year MoUs for an investment worth Rs. 12,000 crore was signed and inauguration ceremonies worth Rs. 2,000 crore were also held

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has crafted the best ever industrial policy for Jammu Kashmir under which an investment of about Rs 50,000 crore is going to come to Jammu Kashmir which will provide employment to 5 lakh young people

Today I want to once again say to my young friends especially the young friends of the Valley that you should walk the path of development praised by Shri Modi, no one can prevent Jammu & Kashmir from becoming the region the most developed in the country

I would like to say to those who mislead you that in the past three years the number of development works completed in Jammu and Kashmir has increased from 9,000 to 21,000, this shows that the welfare of the people of Jammu and Kashmir is Shri Modi’s priority

Those who are spreading lies due to their political interests and saying the valley land will go, I ask them from whom was the land taken away in the valley, the development of Jammu & Kashmir is hampered by misleading statements and lies such as these

Those who used to say violence will increase, ask if violence has increased or decreased, they would say investment will not come, today an investment worth Rs.12,000 crore has come due to the new industrial policy in just one year and the arrival of tourists also increased and Jammu and Kashmir started its journey on the path of development

Due to their vested political interests, those who try to create a different type of feeling, especially in the minds of the people of the valley, I ask the people of Kashmir, the people of Jammu and Kashmir not to be misled by them.

Democracy has reached grassroots level and these people are disturbed because of this, only democracy can bring prosperity and development to Jammu and only democracy can give jobs to young people and for democracy to be good there is very important that there is peace in Jammu & Kashmir

I want to tell my young friends that the youth of Jammu & Kashmir should not be misled by their provocative statements

Keep trust in the prime minister, Narendra Modi, trust in the administration of Jammu and Kashmir, under the leadership of ShriManojSinha, the administration is making major efforts to bridge the gap of 70 years in five years and I’m sure that with the efforts and blessings of Shri ManojSinha of Shri Modi, we will bridge this gap

Regarding the democratic process, the demarcation has started and elections will be held immediately and after that, as soon as the situation returns to normal, Jammu and Kashmir will be granted full statehood.

I urge you all to focus on development; especially the young people of the Valley should participate in the development process, the new political process, the democratic process and make your future bright