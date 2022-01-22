Turkish journalist arrested for insulting Erdogan -CNN Turk





ISTANBUL, Jan 22 (Reuters) – A Turkish court on Saturday ordered the imprisonment of well-known journalist Sedef Kabas pending trial for insulting President Tayyip Erdogan, CNN Turk said, targeting her with a law under which tens of thousands of people have been prosecuted. Police arrested Kabas around 2 a.m. (2300 GMT) and first took her to Istanbul’s main police station before transferring her to the city’s main courthouse, where a court later ruled in favor of his official arrest, the television station said. The alleged insult took the form of a palace-related proverb that Kabas voiced both on an opposition TV channel and on his Twitter account, drawing condemnation from government officials. Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register “The honor of the office of the president is the honor of our country (…) I condemn the vulgar insults made to our president and his office”, wrote on Twitter Fahrettin Altun, head of the Direction of the communications of Turkey. Merdan Yanardag, editor of the Tele 1 channel on which Kabas made the comment, strongly criticized his arrest. “His detention overnight at 2 a.m. because of a proverb is unacceptable,” he wrote on Twitter. “This position is an attempt to intimidate journalists, the media and society.” The insult to the president law carries a prison sentence of one to four years. Last October, Europe’s top human rights tribunal called on Turkey to change the law after ruling that detaining a man under the law violated his freedom of expression. Read more Thousands of people have been charged and convicted for insulting Erdogan in the seven years since he rose from prime minister to president. In 2020, 31,297 investigations were opened in relation to the prosecution, 7,790 cases were filed and 3,325 resulted in convictions, according to Justice Department data. These figures were slightly lower than the previous year. Since 2014, when Erdogan became president, 160,169 investigations have been opened for insulting the president, 35,507 cases have been filed and there have been 12,881 convictions. Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Alex Richardson Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

