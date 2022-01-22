Cambodian Prime Minister reports results of his visit, Pak Jokowi again speaks strongly about Myanmar

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen. Photo: Reuters

jpnn.com, JAKARTA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in talks with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen reiterated the importance of implementing the five points of the ASEAN Consensus on Myanmar.

At Cambodia’s request, Indonesian President Joko Widodo received a call from Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia Hun Sen on January 21, 2022, according to a written statement from the Indonesian Foreign Ministry received in Jakarta on Saturday.

During the phone conversation, Prime Minister Hun Sen conveyed information on the results of his visit to Myanmar.

During the talks, the Indonesian President shared several things, one of which was that ASEAN’s approach to Myanmar should be based on mutually agreed principles, in particular the five points of consensus.

President Jokowi also said that Indonesia regrets the attitude of the Burmese army which did not show commitment to implement the five points of consensus during the visit of Prime Minister Hun Sen.

Jokowi also pointed out that the implementation of the five points of the ASEAN Consensus cannot be linked to the five points of the roadmap led by the military authority (State Administrative Council) of Myanmar.

In addition, the President of the Republic of Indonesia stressed that the Myanmar military must provide access to the special envoy so that the ASEAN President can communicate immediately with all parties in Myanmar.

This communication, according to Jokowi, is very important to pave the way for an inclusive national dialogue.