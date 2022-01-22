Ivanka Trump wanted to be at the center of it all. And now, boo-hoo, she is





Ivanka Trump at a White House event in January 2020. (Susan Walsh/Associated Press)

The fate of the Capitol on the day of the uprising, some White House insiders believed, rested on the slender shoulders of Ivanka Trump.

As President Trump watched the chaos unfold on January 6, 2021, unwilling to intervene, it became clear to those around him that there was only one person on Earth who could remind him of dogs: his oldest daughter.

One can only wonder what might have happened had she not interceded.

After all, it took him several hours to ask the rioters to bring him down. And even then, he didn’t seem particularly upset about the bloodshed and violence. Go home, he told them in a recorded video. We love you, you are very special.

On Thursday, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), chair of the House bipartisan committee investigating Jan. 6, called on Ivanka to testify about what she knew beforehand and what she saw, heard and made that horrible day. She is the first member of the Trump family to be interviewed.

In an eight-page letter stuffed with juicy details about what the committee has learned so far, Thompson politely extended the invitation.

We respect your privacy, he wrote, and our questions will be limited to issues related to Jan. 6, activities that contributed to or influenced the events, and your role in the White House during this time.

Of course, they need to hear Ivanka; she was in the room where it happened.

As adviser to the president and head of the White House Office of Economic Initiatives and Entrepreneurship, Ivanka was the Zelig of the Trump administration. She was everywhere, appearing for photo ops with world leaders, ducking when the heat was on, and ridiculously taking credit, in her father’s insane estimate, for creating 14 million jobs.

None of Trump’s staff, apparently, had enough juice to make him act on Jan. 6: He didn’t say yes to [Chief of Staff] Mark Meadows or [spokeswoman] Kayleigh McEnany or [presidential advisor] Keith Kellogg, but he could say yes to his daughter? a committee member asked Kellogg during his testimony.

The story continues

Exactly, replied Kellogg, who was also the vice president’s national security adviser.

Ivanka was there when Trump put the screw on Pence to get him to reject, or at least delay counting, electoral votes from some states that Biden won.

So far, Ivanka, who has kept a low profile following the departure of her twice-deposed father, has not publicly responded to the committees’ invitation. I guess that’s understandable. She had her hands full last week.

Tuesday, two days before Thompson’s invitation arrived, New York Atty. General Letitia James, who investigated alleged financial fraud by Trump organizations, filed a detailed legal memo in state court explaining why Ivanka, her brother Donald Trump Jr. and her father cannot refuse to answer his subpoenas forcing them to testify about the family business.

They absurdly claimed that his legally issued subpoenas, served on December 1, constitute an unprecedented and unconstitutional maneuver.

But, as James wrote in the filing, subpoenas to senior and former company officials are common in complex financial investigations and are amply justified here.

Eric Trump, James noted, has testified before and repeatedly invoked his 5th Amendment privilege against self-incrimination. (What did Donald Trump once say about taking the 5th? Oh, yeah: the crowd is taking the 5th. If you’re innocent, why are you taking the 5th Amendment?)

It’s not yet clear what’s at stake in the New York investigation, but tons of documents obtained by investigators show a family that appears to have inflated asset values ​​wildly when appropriate.

James has yet to decide whether she will file a civil suit against the Trumps, but her office, she wrote in court documents, has developed significant evidence that the Trump Organization used asset appraisals. fraudulent or deceptive to obtain a multitude of economic benefits, including loans, insurance coverage and tax deductions.

Why should Ivanka be worried?

Because, as James notes in a second memo, also filed Tuesday, she was the Trump Enterprises Executive Vice President for Development and Acquisition until at least 2016, and until January 2017 she was a primary contact for the company’s largest lender, Deutsche Bank. She has skated on thin legal ice before; In 2012, Ivanka and her older brother, Don Jr., narrowly avoided being charged with criminal fraud after misleading potential condo buyers about how units were selling at a project called Trump SoHo. Manhattan Dist. Atti. Cyrus Vance Jr. overruled his own prosecutors when he decided not to prosecute.

I admit my eyes crossed a bit reading the 115-page memo, which showed wild and improbable fluctuations in the value of various assets in the financial statements the Trump Organization prepared for its lenders.

One example among dozens: the Trumps claimed a value of $161 million for a property in Westchester County that had been appraised between $29 million and $50 million. Apparently they based the inflated value on unauthorized, unbuilt construction that had been, as they said, put on hold.

It’s heartening to see the air of invincibility around the Trumps crumble.

In the same week that Ivanka was in the spotlight for various alleged misdeeds by the Trump family, the US Supreme Court refused to stay an order requiring the National Archives to turn over Trump’s White House documents to the committee. of the House on January 6.

And in a separate blow, the district attorney for Fulton County, Georgia, has requested that a special grand jury review Trump’s efforts to induce Georgia’s secretary of state to falsely claim that Trump won the election. status in 2020.

Will the Trumps finally face the consequences of their bad behavior?

Crossed fingers.

@AbcarianLAT

This story originally appeared in the Los Angeles Times.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/abcarian-ivanka-trump-wanted-center-110554414.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos