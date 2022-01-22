With 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border, Russia’s threat of war raises the global stakes and a weakened West only adds to the risk

Russia considers itself a great power and great powers demand respect. Placing a massive troop buildup on the Ukrainian border with the threat of war is Moscow’s clear challenge to the world order.

It is a question of identity. It’s about history. While Ukraine, as an independent nation, seeks to build its own future and define itself, for Vladimir Putin, Ukraine is spiritually, historically and culturally linked to Russia.

He sees himself as the heir to the legacy of Catherine the Great who reclaimed Ukraine as part of Russian lands. Two centuries ago, she demanded that other states recognize Russia’s territorial claims.

She was said to order visiting foreign dignitaries to kiss her hand as a mark of respect.

Putin sought to reinforce a Russian identity built around history, the Russian Orthodox religion, territory and newfound greatness.

Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops, along with tanks and other heavy weapons, on its border with Ukraine in recent weeks. ( PA )

Russia is a nation marked by the memory of humiliation. Putin laments the collapse of the Soviet empire as the greatest geopolitical disaster of the 20th century.

It is a combustible mixture. A weakened West only adds to the risk.

Vladimir Putin gives every indication that he is ready to contemplate the West. He’s done it before and come out of it emboldened. It can be said to have increased Russia’s power and influence, in the face of US-led opposition and sanctions.

The biggest question: ‘What is Russia?’

Western powers, accustomed to American hegemony and a global liberal democratic order, are forgetting the lessons of great power politics.

Despite all its power, the United States no longer rules the world. Liberal democracy is generally in decline.

The post-Cold War conceit of the “end of history” that liberal democracy had triumphed once and for all in the great battle of ideas has induced a great Western slumber.

Western leaders in the 1990s thought they were on the right side of history. They ignored the deeper historical memories of rival powers.

What we see in the world today is not great power politics of the 20th century but, in the case of Russia, great power politics that dates back to the 18th century.

Writing in the journal Foreign Affairs in 1994, in the shadow of the fall of the Soviet Union, former US national security adviser Zbigniew Brzezinski warned that the bigger question was: what is Russia ?

Russia, he said, could “be either an empire or a democracy, but it cannot be both”.

He then saw an effort by Moscow to maintain influence over the former Soviet states. Most worrying, he said, was “Moscow’s economic and military pressure on Kiev.”

Russia, Brzezinski said, viewed Ukraine’s independence as “an anomaly as well as a threat to Russia’s position as a world power.”

Almost three decades later, the Ukraine issue is front and center and Putin has 100,000 troops on the border, threatening to invade.

Ukraine is the place where everything comes together for Putin: identity, territory, history. To Brzezinski’s question, empire or democracy? Putin would say empire.

Identity, status and two critical nations

The specter of great power politics hangs over the 21st century. It revolves around two issues: identity and status.

Russia and China, two nations that have come together, are essential. History tells us that emerging powers seek recognition. If there is a strong order prevailing, they will imitate it.

Japan, during the Meiji Restoration, adopted aspects of Western civilization and political structure. Catherine the Great turned Russia to the West, embracing the European Enlightenment. China, after the humiliation of the Opium Wars, for a time turned to Western ideas of science, progress and democracy.

After World War II, defeated Germany and Japan sought to remake themselves in the image of Western democracy.

China and Russia have in the past shown their willingness to be responsible world powers. ( Reuters: Jason Lee )

But if the international order is weak, rising powers will seek to exploit this weakness, potentially sparking conflict.

In their book, Quest for Status, political scientists Deborah Welch Larson and Alexei Shevchenko use “social identity theory” to ask whether the world can actually integrate Russia and China as great powers.

Social identity theory emphasizes the importance of distinctive identity. Larson and Shevchenko say that when a group’s identity is threatened, it pursues three strategies: social mobility, social competition, social creativity.

China and Russia have sought status through mobility and creativity; host major events such as the Olympics and gain entry and influence in global multilateral institutions.

However, China and Russia, they say, “pose major challenges to US foreign policy.” Both, they point out, have recently been more assertive and aggressive with a greater sense of entitlement.

Both are civilizations with long-held visions of their own greatness. China and Russia, they write, “have a sense of exception, a hierarchical view of the world, and an obsession with how they are viewed and treated by other great powers.”

Issues like NATO enlargement, Ukrainian or Taiwanese independence quickly become burning issues of status and identity.

Times of power transition can be catastrophic

The world is now firmly in an era of social competition. It is a period of transition.

Larson and Shevchenko remind us that we’ve been here before. In the run-up to World War I, Germany sought equal status with Britain, rapidly expanding its military.

In the 1930s, Japan used force to gain recognition of its status as a world power.

Times of power transition can be catastrophic. It’s the worst case. It doesn’t have to be that way.

China and Russia have in the past shown their willingness to be responsible world powers. Leaders like Mikhail Gorbachev or the Chinese Deng Xiaoping were seen as socially creative, seeking recognition and status through greater engagement with the world.

Although different, Larson and Shevchenko point out that Gorbachev and Deng “were faced with the task of implementing a new identity in foreign policy”.

Both sought better relations with the United States. As Larson and Shevchenko put it: “Both tried to open their societies to the West while preserving their countries’ distinctive identities.”

Today, Vladimir Putin and the Chinese Xi Jinping are separated from Deng and Gorbachev. The identity of their nations is expressed more in opposition to the West; less in commitment and more by force.

And the United States is less confident than it was in the 1990s. It is so much easier to recognize the status of rival powers from a position of strength. The United States does not enjoy this privilege today.

US President Joe Biden talks about American power and seeks to strengthen alliances with democratic states as a bulwark against creeping autocracy. But do his words carry enough weight?

Larson and Shevchenko argue that it is possible to build constructive relations with China and Russia.

With 100,000 Russian troops on the Ukrainian border, the stakes are much higher.

Stan Grant is ABC’s international affairs analyst and presents China Tonight Monday at 9:35 p.m. on ABC TV and Tuesday at 8 p.m. on ABC News Channel.