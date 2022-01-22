With 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border, Russia’s threat of war raises the global stakes and a weakened West only adds to the risk

Connect with us

Published

1 min ago

on

By

 


Russia considers itself a great power and great powers demand respect. Placing a massive troop buildup on the Ukrainian border with the threat of war is Moscow’s clear challenge to the world order.

It is a question of identity. It’s about history. While Ukraine, as an independent nation, seeks to build its own future and define itself, for Vladimir Putin, Ukraine is spiritually, historically and culturally linked to Russia.

He sees himself as the heir to the legacy of Catherine the Great who reclaimed Ukraine as part of Russian lands. Two centuries ago, she demanded that other states recognize Russia’s territorial claims.

She was said to order visiting foreign dignitaries to kiss her hand as a mark of respect.

Putin sought to reinforce a Russian identity built around history, the Russian Orthodox religion, territory and newfound greatness.

A convoy of Russian armored vehicles moves along a highway in Crimea.
Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops, along with tanks and other heavy weapons, on its border with Ukraine in recent weeks.(PA)

Russia is a nation marked by the memory of humiliation. Putin laments the collapse of the Soviet empire as the greatest geopolitical disaster of the 20th century.

It is a combustible mixture. A weakened West only adds to the risk.

Vladimir Putin gives every indication that he is ready to contemplate the West. He’s done it before and come out of it emboldened. It can be said to have increased Russia’s power and influence, in the face of US-led opposition and sanctions.

The biggest question: ‘What is Russia?’

Western powers, accustomed to American hegemony and a global liberal democratic order, are forgetting the lessons of great power politics.

Despite all its power, the United States no longer rules the world. Liberal democracy is generally in decline.

The post-Cold War conceit of the “end of history” that liberal democracy had triumphed once and for all in the great battle of ideas has induced a great Western slumber.

Western leaders in the 1990s thought they were on the right side of history. They ignored the deeper historical memories of rival powers.

What we see in the world today is not great power politics of the 20th century but, in the case of Russia, great power politics that dates back to the 18th century.

