In phone call with Erdogan, Raeisi says Iran is considering long-term strategic ties with Turkey

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi (L) and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, meet in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, November 28, 2021. (Photo by president.ir)

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi said the Islamic Republic seeks to promote long-term and inclusive relations with Turkey and welcomes plans to enhance bilateral strategic cooperation.

Iran’s president made the remarks during a phone call with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday, saying the two countries have the potential to expand cooperation on mutual and regional issues.

Tehran supports the establishment of lasting peace and stability in the region, Raeisi added.

He stressed that respecting the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries is the only way to establish lasting security and stability in the region.

In a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart in December, President Raeisi said the region did not need foreign interference as its problems should be solved through intra-regional interaction.

“We insist that the problems of the region be solved between the countries of the region themselves and through the active participation of the countries [of the region]“, said the Iranian president.

Iran, Turkey’s reliable partner in the energy sector: Erdogan

Erdogan said Turkey sees Iran as a reliable supplier of its energy needs and seeks to increase cooperation with Tehran.

He added that Ankara has made plans to strengthen economic cooperation with Tehran in various fields and expressed optimism about his upcoming visit to Iran.

Highlighting the Iranian President’s recent meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Erdogan expressed hope that the whole region would witness the useful results of this trip.

The Turkish president also expressed his country’s willingness to cooperate with Tehran to find possible ways to increase regional security.