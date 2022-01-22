Jokowi asks young people to work on the potential of the green economy





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said that Indonesia will soon transform to a green economy. Jokowi also expects the youngsters to be ready to help work on this great potential. The concept of green economy refers to an economic system that aims not only to improve the well-being of people, but also to reduce the risk of environmental damage.According to the president, Indonesia has great potential in developing a green economy which is now a global trend. “We have great potential in developing a green economy. Everything is global towards that. People will see Indonesia more and more because it can produce green products,” Jokowi said at the event. CXO Mediaverse hosted by Putri Tanjung at Bogor Palace, Saturday 22/1/2022). There are approximately 4,400 rivers flowing through Indonesian territory. All of these, the president said, are assets in themselves, as river flows can be used to generate electricity. Without forgetting other natural potentials such as underwater currents and geothermal energy that forms under the earth’s crust “Geothermal energy (there is potential) 29,000 megawatts and only 2,000 [megawatt], there are still 27,000 megawatts left,” Jokowi said. All of these, the president continued, are potentials that Indonesia’s younger generation should be able to work on in the future. Therefore, he hopes the younger generation will work hard to equip themselves so that they can become skilled human resources capable of making Indonesia prosper through a green economy. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (hsy/hsy)





