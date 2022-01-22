Xi Jinping could have asked Putin to delay the invasion of Ukraine because of the Olympics, – media







According to reporters, the Chinese president wants to boost his status and be re-elected with the help of the Olympics for a second term. And the invasion of our country can “eclipse” the competition. Chinese President Xi Jinping may ask Russian President Vladimir Putin not to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine during the 2022 Winter Olympics, to be held in Beijing from February 4-20. This is reported by Bloomberg. We note that Xi Jinping has more opportunities than anyone to influence the calendar that guides the head of the Kremlin. And an open military conflict in the short term is not at all in its interest, because an event of this magnitude could “eclipse” the Beijing Olympics, for which the country has spent billions of dollars. Through the Olympics, Xi Jinping wants to strengthen his status in the domestic political arena and gain support in order to be re-elected for a third term. The Chinese president calls Putin his “old friend”. China and the Russian Federation pursue a coordinated foreign policy. Together they have blocked UN Security Council resolutions, opposed sanctions on North Korea, united to welcome the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan and remained neutral on issues of national interest, for example regarding the annexation of Crimea in 2014. Bloomberg cites an unnamed diplomat who admits that Xi Jinping could have asked Putin not to carry out a full-scale invasion of Ukraine during the Olympics, otherwise official Beijing would have to get involved in diplomatic wrangling. Chinese Foreign Ministry stresses importance of all nations joining UN resolution on the Olympic Truce for the duration of the Beijing Winter Olympics – “seven days before the start of the Olympic Games and seven days after the conclusion of the Paralympic Games”. But during this window, from January 28 to March 20, the spring thaw sets in and the frozen ground in eastern Ukraine begins to soften and turn into tough mud, which could make it difficult to invade. rapid Russian troops. Bloomberg sources also admit that the Russian Federation, instead of full-scale military operations, may resort to the tactic of a “limited” invasion in mid-February, which could be accompanied by cyberattacks and other tortures to destabilize the situation in Ukraine.

