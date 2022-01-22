Politics
Boris Johnson’s career could be over in days. Here’s how a series of lockdown parties can bring it down
This week, Boris Johnson could face the biggest test of his tenure as prime minister.
The British Prime Minister is under pressure to resign following a series of parties in Downing Street while the rest of the country was under strict COVID-19 restrictions.
These revelations and Johnson’s subsequent responses and apologies sparked public outrage and even within his own Conservative Party, with several MPs calling on him to resign.
If he does not resign, he could be expelled in a no-confidence vote by his own party, and it could all depend on an internal report on parties alleged to be breaking the law due to be released this week.
So how did it all go so wrong for the broom-haired former London mayor?
‘Part-door’
At the end of November last year, the Daily Mirror newspaper first reported that a series of Christmas parties had taken place at Number 10 Downing Street, which Mr Johnson had attended during the second wave of the pandemic of COVID-19, in November and December 2020, when indoor mixing was banned in London.
In response to the story, Mr Johnson told the House of Commons that ‘all guidelines were followed completely in Number 10’, a line he would continue to use throughout the scandal.
A week later, ITV News published a video showing the then Prime Minister’s spokeswoman, Allegra Stratton, laughing and joking with her colleagues when she was asked about one of the parties during a simulation of press conference organized to test the Downing Street press room which was filmed on December 22, 2020.
The following day, Mr Johnson made a statement in the House of Commons apologizing, saying he was ‘furious’ to see the clip and telling MPs he had been ‘repeatedly assured’ that no party had not taken place.
And then, on December 19, The Guardian newspaper published a photo from May 2020 showing Mr Johnson alongside his wife, Carrie, and up to 17 other staff in the Downing Street garden, sitting around drinking wine and eat cheese.
Loading
Mr Johnson dismissed the photo, saying ‘these were people at work, talking about work’.
Bring Your Own Booze Night
But the party that has damaged Johnson’s reputation the most is another that happened on May 20, 2020, just a month after Mr Johnson himself recovered from COVID-19.
The event, which was revealed by ITV News on January 10, was organized by Mr Johnson’s principal private secretary, Martin Reynolds, who emailed more than 100 people to “make the most of the beautiful time” and gather in the garden of Number 10 Downing Street for drinks.
Loading
“Please join us and bring your own alcohol!” the email read.
Again, Mr Johnson made a creeping apology to the Commons, saying he attended the ‘working event’ to thank staff before returning to his office 25 minutes later.
After self-isolating for a week when his newborn daughter tested positive for COVID-19, Mr Johnson dug his own hole deeper with an excruciating pool interview with Sky News’ Beth Rigby, denying he knew about the party in advance and claiming ‘no one told me it was against the rules’.
Why did this irritate so much?
Just an hour before the start of the May 2020 “BYOB” event, then Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden told the nation at a press conference that they could only meet in groups of two outside, in accordance with the restrictions of the time.
“You can meet someone from outside your household in a public place outside, as long as you stay 2 meters apart,” Mr Dowden said.
Across the country, people have been prevented from seeing their loved ones in their final hours, from attending funerals in large numbers and even from being present at the birth of their children.
On the day of the holiday itself, hospital wards across Britain were at breaking point with COVID-positive patients and 363 new deaths were recorded.
Loading
The revelations saw Mr Johnson’s approval rating fall to an all time low and led to calls for his resignation.
Backbench MP William Wragg told the BBC the Prime Minister’s position was ‘untenable’, while Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross spoke to Mr Johnson to tell him he believed that he should resign.
Investigation
As pressure mounted after the holiday news broke from Downing Street, Mr Johnson announced that the country’s top civil servant, Cabinet Secretary Simon Case, would investigate the parties, only for Case to resign a week later when it was revealed that a party had detained in his own office around the same time.
The reins of the inquiry were handed to another senior official, Sue Gray, and the investigation was widened to include up to 16 alleged gatherings that had taken place in and around Downing Street since the start of the pandemic.
It will include the two that happened in May 2020, as well as one held by staff at Number 10 Downing Street on the eve of Prince Philip’s funeral in April 2021, for which Mr Johnson apologized directly to the Queen.
Ms Gray’s findings are expected to be delivered to the Prime Minister this week, and the Prime Minister will in turn have to make the report public and make a statement about it in the House of Commons.
The Guardian reported that Ms Gray’s findings are likely to be statements of fact rather than include specific evidence, and any disciplinary action following the findings will rest with Mr Johnson himself if it relates to him or other ministers.
Mr Johnson has consistently urged MPs and others to judge him on the content of the report and, in turn, has tied his political future to its findings if he finds him wrong Tory MPs could act against him and install a new leader.
How could he be removed from his post as Prime Minister?
Tory MPs could install a new leader through a no-confidence vote against Mr Johnson, which in turn would lead to a leadership poll.
But to trigger a vote of no confidence at least 15 per cent of Tory MPs would have to write a letter to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee of Backbenchers, saying they had lost faith in Mr Johnson as than chief.
With MP Christian Wakefield’s shock defection to Labor last week, there are now 359 Tory MPs sitting in the House of Commons, so the number of letters would need to total 54 to hit the 15% mark.
Once that threshold is reached, a secret ballot of Tory MPs will take place and 180 votes against Mr Johnson would be needed to unseat him, and he would be forced to resign and a leadership race would then take place.
However, if he wins the vote of no confidence, according to party rules, he cannot be challenged again for a full year.
At this point, political pundits believe between 20 and 40 letters have been delivered to the chairman of the 1922 committee, and all eyes will be on Ms Gray’s report and her findings to see if more letters are pouring in.
