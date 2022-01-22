Time is running out for Ivanka Trump and fast





In the nearly six years since Donald Trump launched his first presidential campaign, many Americans have woken up to a country that was somehow unfamiliar to them.

They have seen a President of the United States break long-held standards of civility; ignored decades-old prohibitions on nepotism; enriched himself by circumventing or breaking laws that are supposed to establish an ethical basis for how the head of state should act; and stretched the boundaries of American democracy almost to breaking point.

But this week, it was her eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, who woke up in an unfamiliar country.

Ivanka Trump who, despite having no relevant qualifications or experience, spent four years as a senior White House aide with the prestigious and sought-after title of Assistant to the President has been largely isolated from the upheaval and controversy generated by the presidency of his father. She and her husband Jared Kushner, another beneficiary of Donald’s penchant for nepotism, have spent the year since Donald escaped Washington to settle in the new GOP mecca of Florida. There, Kushner appears to be using the Middle East connections he established during his years in the White House to start a new investment fund.

That quiet existence, however, has now been shattered by something entirely unknown to the entire Trump brood since their patriarch burst onto the scene as a candidate for office: the aftermath.

Ivankas terrible, horrible, not good, very bad responsibility week started this week. Late Tuesday, New York State Attorney General Letitia James filed a motion to compel the former first daughter to appear for a sworn deposition in the long-running investigation into the real estate business namesake of his father.

The Trumps had asked a judge to quash the subpoenas of Ivanka, her father and her brother Donald Trump Jr on the grounds that the investigation was a political witch hunt. This is because James, a Democrat, made statements vowing to oppose the Donalds administration when she ran for her current post in 2018.

But the attorney general’s office alleges the Trump Organization, where Ivanka worked as executive vice president until she left for Washington in 2017, used fraudulent or misleading asset valuations to obtain a multitude economic benefits, including loans, insurance coverage and tax deductions. Therefore, they wrote, Ivanka has no plausible basis to challenge a legal subpoena, as her testimony clearly has a reasonable connection to the matters under investigation.

Lawyers in James’s office have cited Ivankas’ status as a key player in numerous transactions under investigation, including the purchase of the Doral, a Florida golf club that Donald Trump tried to sell off. to use as the venue for the Group of Seven summit in 2020. They further argue that she also played a key role in securing the Trump Organizations lease for the historic Old Post Office building, where his father opened a hotel that became a GOP watering hole and fundraising spot for politicians and foreign governments hoping to win his grace and favor. .

Worse, investigators also want to speak with Ivanka about a Park Avenue apartment her former employer rented to her at an absurdly below-market rental rate. That apartment came with an option to buy at a fraction of what the Trump Organization said the unit was worth on documents Donald Trump used to expose his financial situation so he could get bank loans.

The investigation James is running parallels an investigation now led by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. This has already resulted in indictments against the Trump Organization and its longtime chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.

While the push to drag her out for a sworn deposition hasn’t burst Ivankas’ bubble in Florida, the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol has brushed aside any illusions that she would be able to quietly bide her time in the Sunshine State until she could once again garner invites to the New York galas where she was once a red carpet mainstay.

One year to the day since his father’s term as president expired, the chairman of the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack, Bennie Thompson, announced he was seeking Ivankas’ willing cooperation with the nine-member inquiry into four distinct areas of inquiry. . These areas included his father’s efforts to prevent certified election votes from being counted; his response to the violence perpetrated by his own supporters that day; if he ordered the national guard to intervene to suppress the riot; and whether he took appropriate action regarding continued threats of violence in the days between the Capitol attack and the end of his term.

Specifically, the committee wants to hear Ivanka talk about a conversation she allegedly witnessed between her father and then-Vice President Mike Pence on the morning of January 6. During that conversation, it was alleged that Pence had resisted Donald Trump’s frantic calls to unilaterally hijack the quadrennial electoral vote count and install Trump for a second term.

They would also like to ask her if she was asked to intervene to convince her father that he should urge his rioting supporters to disperse and leave the Capitol.

If Ivanka refuses to voluntarily comply, she could face another subpoena for her testimony and risk a charge of criminal contempt of Congress if she openly defies her.

The two investigations at his former homes in New York and Washington are not criminal investigations. Neither James nor the select committee can bring criminal charges against her. But the two probes that Ivanka must now cooperate with place her in a place she had never been before, in a world that is alien to her.

In 2012, Ivanka escaped the possibility of being the target of a fraud investigation after her father, then a lawyer, Marc Kasowitz, met with then-Manhattan prosecutor Cyrus Vance at the re-election campaign. which he would later donate or raise over $50,000. And from 2017 to 2021, she enjoyed all the benefits of her close association with the incumbent President of the United States. As the president’s aide, she was functionally if not legally immune from having to testify to anyone about anything related to her White House sinecure. The investigation into which James subpoenaed her spent much of that time in a freezer, while court battles over Donald Trump’s financial records unfolded.

But all that is over now. And while neither investigation is criminal, Ivanka faces a stark choice: tell the truth or go to jail for perjury.

For perhaps the first time in his entire life, his father can’t stop him from speaking honestly. It’s an America she won’t recognize, and probably won’t appreciate or prosper.

