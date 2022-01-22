Ministry of Administrative Reform and Bureaucratic Reform

JAKARTA- Bilateral trade negotiations are a complex task and require a particular strategy so that the objectives of President Joko Widodo through the Ministry of Commerce can be achieved. Among the many successful negotiations that have benefited Indonesia, Ni Made Ayu Marthini is the figure behind it all.

Marthini, who is Director of Bilateral Negotiations at the Ministry of Commerce, introduced the concept of negotiation in the 4.0 era – fast, accurate and useful. With this concept, Marthini will not only become Indonesia’s chief negotiator, but also help train a competent human resource for negotiators.

Not only have good communication skills, we also need a distinct strategy so that the benefits of the negotiations can be felt by both countries, and of course keep pace. “For me, successful negotiation is mutual success, and the key is to accelerate the improvement of competent and professional human resources. The main goal is self-development to become chief negotiator who are solid and constitute human resources for reliable and productive negotiators,” said the Balinese.

As a leader who mentors many young ASNs, he realizes that closed and rigid leadership is no longer possible. He therefore carries an open leadership, ready to listen, to lead by example and to help his team to develop in various training opportunities.

‘In negotiations I always motivate the team with the motto’hard on the issue, soft on the people‘. You can be tough and tough to negotiate positions, but you cannot be rude to other people or partners,” the Gadjah Mada University alumni added.

Being a negotiator also requires him to adopt an approach that is not only persuasive, but also reasoned and offers solutions as well as extensive networks with stakeholders. Hence, the collaborative approach is one of the right steps he always takes to embrace business players, business partners and other stakeholders.

In addition to fast and precise concepts, he also instills useful concepts in his team. For him, trade agreements will have no meaning if they are not known and used by the public.

Marthini and his team have compiled a smart book on trade agreements that has been produced in print and digital form. The book contains information on the trade agreements entered into by Indonesia and their benefits for Indonesian exports and the economy.

The information in the book is disseminated intensively and in collaboration with various parties, including APINDO, government agencies, academics, media, community organizations, embassies of business partners in Indonesia, foreign business associations and networks of the Indonesian diaspora abroad.

One of the biggest achievements of the Bilateral Negotiations Directorate team is the publication of the Regulation of the Minister of Commerce of the Republic of Indonesia No. 7/2021 regarding the steps and procedures for concluding international trade agreements . “This regulation is the basis for regulating the mechanism of the negotiation stage so that it is more systematic according to the priorities of the RI”, he explained.

The Covid-19 epidemic did not prevent him from innovating. He and his team take full advantage of the digital platform through various online seminar, podcast, Instagram’s educational and interactive content.

Ni Made Ayu Marthini’s ability to be a negotiator led him to become one of the Adhigana Cup recipients. It became the Top 3 of the exemplary primary PPT category during the ASN 2021 awards ceremony organized by the PANRB ministry.

Under the leadership of Ni Made Ayu Marthini since 2016, the Bilateral Negotiations Directorate of the Ministry of Commerce has completed seven bilateral trade negotiations. Currently in negotiation with 10 countries, and evaluating with 18 trading partner countries. (nan/PR MENPANRB)