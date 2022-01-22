Poachers strike again after 9-month hiatus; Assam officials discover the carcass of a female rhino in Kaziranga National Park | The Weather Channel – Articles from The Weather Channel





Representative image. (IANS) Poachers reportedly killed an adult female rhino in Kaziranga National Park & ​​Tiger Reserve (KNP&TR) in Assam. His polled carcass was found on Thursday. It is the first rhino poaching incident in nine months, with the last such case reported in April last year. Park officials said the carcass of the female rhino, about 30 years old, was found by forestry staff in the Hilekhonda camp area inside tall elephant grass. “This is a case of poaching as the horn was removed. The time of death appears to be over 15 days ago,” a park official said. The rhinoceros was an adult female. Forest agents have deployed sniffer dogs and a vast search operation is tracking poachers. The carcass was found a day after former England cricket captain Kevin Pietersen praised the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for curbing rhino poaching in Assam. Poaching of rhinos and elephants for their horn and tusks has dropped significantly following a series of measures taken by the Assam Forestry Department, including an increase in rangers. Assam witnessed a case of solitary rhino poaching last year, the lowest in 21 years. Two rhinos were killed in 2020, three in 2019, seven in 2018 and six in 2017. Between 2013 and 2016, at least 89 rhinos were killed by poachers, including 27 each in 2013 and 2014. Last year, the government of Assam formed the Anti-Poaching Task Force (APTF) to combat poaching of rhinos in KNP&TR, one of India’s seven UNESCO World Heritage Sites. , which spans the districts of Golaghat Nagaon, Sonitpur, Biswanath and Karbi Anglong in Assam. . Assam currently has an estimated population of 2,640 Indian one-horned rhinos. ** The above article was published from a telegraphic source with minimal changes to the title and text.

