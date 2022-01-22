Boris Johnson told to publish Sue Grays No 10 party report in full





Boris Johnson is under pressure to ensure that all evidence from the Sue Gray report on parties breaking the rules at No 10 during Covid restrictions is published in full. It comes amid reports the Prime Minister has rallied allies from his successful 2019 leadership campaign to bolster support among Tory MPs over the looming prospect of a no-confidence vote. While some Tory backbenchers have openly called for Mr Johnson to step down, including former cabinet minister David Davis, many are reserving judgment until the publication of Ms Grays’ report, which is expected next week. But in a row over the release of the document, Angela Rayner, Labor deputy leader, stressed that all accompanying evidence must be released after Ms Gray, a senior civil servant, presented her report to the Prime Minister. It comes after The Guardian said some evidence, including emails, text messages and interview transcripts, will not be made public. According to the mandate of the internal investigation established by the government, it is specified that only the conclusions of the investigation will be revealed. In a statement, however, Ms Rayner said: Boris Johnson cannot be allowed to hide or obscure the truth when he insisted on an extremely lengthy internal investigation to tell him which parties he attended and what happened spent in his own house. Sue Gray’s report must be released in its entirety with all accompanying evidence, she insisted. Ms Rayner also claimed: Under Boris Johnson, transparency in government has been eroded. The Conservatives have shown us how little they play by the rules, we’ve seen it: private WhatsApp, missing phones, freedom of information clearinghouse, wasted minutes from lobbying meetings, their culture of cover-up lost the trust of the British public. The bereaved families, our key workers and all those who diligently followed the rules have been insulted enough by the Prime Ministers’ cover-ups and lies. His call was echoed by Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey, who also said The Guardian: Apart from personnel and employment matters, Boris Johnson owes it to Parliament, and above all to the people, to release this report and the transcripts in full. Everything else will be seen as the usual lies and bending the rules. According to The temperatureMr Johnson and his allies are using a spreadsheet to detail the positions of MPs, including those loyal to or wavering over his leadership, with Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, reportedly playing a key role in the operation. The Prime Minister is also expected to spend the weekend at his country residence, Checkers, calling MPs and trying to convince them ahead of a possible vote of confidence.

