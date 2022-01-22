Jokowi Diminta Segera Angkat Kaki dari Jakarta dalam Tempo yang Sesingkat-singkatnya!





Aktivis Nicho Silalahi memberi tanggapan pedas atas program pemindahan Ibu Kota Negara (IKN) dari DKI Jakarta ke Pulau Kalimantan. Pemindahan Ibu Kota Negara itu telah disepakati DPR RI setelah mereka mengesahkan Undang-Undang Ibu Kota Negara (RUU IKN) Selasa (18/1/2022) lalu. Dengan disahkannya undang-undang itu, Nicho mendesak Presiden Joko Widodo supaya segera angkat kaki dari Jakarta untuk menetap dan bekerja dari IKN Nusantara di Penajam Paser Utara. UU Pemindahan ibu kota sudah disetujui, maka @jokowi harus mentaatinya dan saya sarankan dalam tempo sesingkatnya harus keluar dari Jakarta dan berkantor di Nusantara, kata Nicho di akun twitternya @Nicho_Silalahi Sabtu,( 22/1/2022). Baca Juga: Jokowi Siap Boyong IKN ke Kalimantan, Eks Jubir SBY Beri Catatan Khusus: Jangan Sampai… Tidak hanya itu, pria berdarah Batak itu juga meminta Kepala Negara membawa serta semua anggota DPR RI untuk berkantor di Ibu Kota Negara pengganti Jakarta itu. Oh ya sekalian bawa juga anggota @DPR_RI kesana. pintanya. Dengan berpindahnya Presiden beserta seluruh staf dan semua anggota DPR RI ke Nusantara, maka gedung parliament di Senayan dan Istana Negara bisa alih fungsikan menjadi rumah tinggal bagi masyarakat. Biar istana negara dan gedung DPR-RI kami bikin rumah tinggal, katanya lagi. Perlu diketahui, Jokowi sendiri telah memberikan pernyataan bahwa Istana Negara kemungkinan besar akan dipindahkan ke Nusantara pada 2024 mendatatang. Perkiraannya perindahan Ibu Kota Negara bisa rampung dilakukan dalam jangka 15 hingga 20 tahun ke depan. Sementara itu untuk sebagai Aparatur Sipil Negara (ASN) dan Aparat keamanan dari TNI – Polri mulai dikerahkan ke Nusantara pada 2022 ini.

