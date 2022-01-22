Turkish journalist arrested for insulting Prime Minister Erdogan-CNN Turkey





File photo: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will deliver a speech at the Albanian Parliament on January 17, 2022 in Tirana, Albania.Reuters/Florion Goga/File Photo January 22, 2022 Istanbul (Reuters) – A Turkish court has ordered prominent journalist Sedef Kabas to be jailed pending trial for insulting President Tayyip Erdogan, CNN Turkey reported on Saturday. Police arrested Kabas around 2 a.m. (2300 GMT) and first took her to a major police station in Istanbul before transferring her to a major court in the city. The alleged insult was a form of palace-related proverb that Kabas voiced both on the opposition TV channel and on his Twitter account, and was criticized by government officials. “Cheong Wa Dae’s honor is our honor… I condemn the vulgar insults of the president and his office,” Turkey’s Communications Director Fahrett in Altun wrote on Twitter. Merdan Yanardag, editor of the Tele1 channel, commented on by Kabas, strongly criticized his arrest. “It’s unacceptable to hold her overnight at 2 a.m. because of a saying,” he wrote on Twitter. “This position is an attempt to intimidate journalists, the media and society.” The presidential insult law imposes a sentence of one to four years in prison. Last October, the European Court of Human Rights called on Turkey to change the law after ruling that detaining men under the law violated freedom of expression. In the seven years since Erdogan took office as president, thousands of people have been charged and convicted for insulting Erdogan. In 2020, 31,297 investigations were opened, 7,790 prosecutions were initiated and 3,325 were convicted in the indictment, according to Justice Department data. These figures were slightly lower than the previous year. Since 2014, when Prime Minister Erdogan took office, 160,169 investigations have been opened for insulting the president, 35,507 prosecutions have been initiated and 12,881 have been convicted. (This story has been reclassified to change the title) (Reporting by Daren Butler, editing by Alex Richardson)

Turkish journalist arrested for insulting Prime Minister Erdogan-CNN Turkey

