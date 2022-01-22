Politics
Jokowi’s promise of mistakes, cost of new capital may now be burden on state budget
COMPAS.com – The National Capital (IKN) should be the face of a new civilization, the center of government in Indonesia. Planning for the development of a new capital has been ongoing since the leadership of second President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), to be exact in 2019.
The ground zero location of the new capital, later to be called Nusantara City, is in North Penajam Paser Regency, East Kalimantan.
The government has officially announced that the financing plan for the development of Nusantara IKN until 2024 will be charged more to the APBN, i.e. 53.3%. The rest, funds obtained from cooperation between government and commercial entities (PPP), the private sector and public enterprises, amounted to 46.7%.
In other words, the majority of the funds needed to build IKN Nunsantara came from APBN money. The use of public money is seen by many as inconsistent with President Jokowi’s previous promises.
At that time, Jokowi had pledged not to encumber funds from the state budget. The reason is that the construction of IKN is considered to require funding of almost half a quadrillion or Rp. 466 trillion.
“It means the budget, we are ready to execute this decision, but I convey to the finance minister (Sri Mulyani) not to burden the state budget, to seek a plan so that the state budget does not not be weighed down,” Jokowi said at the State Palace in May 2019.
Given the size of the IKN development fund, the APBN will only be used for basic and support infrastructure. At that time, Jokowi affirmed that the construction of the new capital would represent only one fifth of the State budget.
Sri Mulyani’s explanation
Previously, it was reported that the 2022 budget of the State Capital Relocation (IKN) will fund the National Economic Recovery Program (PEN).
The 2022 PEN program budget reaches Rs 455.62 trillion. The government will use the budget of the economic recovery building group, which reaches 178.3 trillion rupees, to build IKN in East Kalimantan.
Sri Mulyani said that the first phase of IKN development and relocation starting in 2022-2024 could indeed use more APBN funds to be the initial trigger. In addition, the government must prepare the basic infrastructure.
However, he realized that the community was still in a Covid-19 pandemic situation and Indonesia was still in the context of economic recovery. Besides the preparation of the IKN budget, these two things will remain a major concern
The government, Sri Mulyani said, will review which projects within the framework of IKN development are included in the economic stimulus package so that the context of the PEN budget remains one of accelerated recovery.
So this (IKN development budget) could later be included in the PEN program and give impetus to the development of IKN,” Sri Mulyani said at a press conference after the plenary session.
critical
Member of the House of Representatives of the Democratic Party, Marwan Cik Asan commented on the plan of Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati which envisages using the budget of the National Economic Recovery Program (PEN) for the construction of the new capital or IKN in 2022.
According to Marwan, PEN’s budget is purely allocated to protecting the public during the Covid-19 pandemic. This is in accordance with Perppu number 1 of 2020 or article 11 of law number 2 of 2020.
“The PEN program is intended to protect, maintain and improve the economic capacity of commercial actors, from the real sector to the financial sector, in the exercise of their activities”, said Marwan during the working meeting of Commission XI of the Indonesian House of Representatives to the Minister of Finance, Wednesday (19/1/2022).
Marwan argues that the development and transfer of IKNs are not included in the criteria for restoring or protecting the community. Likewise, it is not included in the criteria for improving community capacity as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“The IKN is something new, which has no impact. We only want to build gardens and forests,” he said.
He further reminded Sri Mulyani to abide by the laws and regulations which have been approved by the DPR and the government. Don’t let the transfer from IKN really plunge Sri Mulyani into breaking the rules.
“I remind the Prime Minister (Sri Mulyani) as well as the friends of Commission XI that we are not violating the law which we have worked out and agreed upon together,” Marwan said.
