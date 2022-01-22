Liz Truss yesterday insisted that Boris Johnson remain Prime Minister for as long as possible as Downing Street prepares for the publication of the Partygate report.

The foreign secretary is a leading contender to replace the prime minister, but he has avoided talking about any leadership race despite fears he could be challenged as early as next week.

Mr Johnson is expected to speak to several wavering Tory MPs this weekend since retiring from the Checkers campaign in a bid to head off any threats. Insiders believe similar meetings earlier this week helped defuse the threat of a Pork Pie Plot coup by Red Wall MPs.

The official investigation into the Partygate row by Whitehall ethics chief Sue Gray is due to be published next week and Downing Street is increasingly nervous about what it will reveal.

She reportedly found an email warning Mr Johnson’s principal private secretary, Martin Reynolds, against having a sundowner in the No 10 garden during the first Covid lockdown.

The email, sent by a senior official, told Mr Reynolds that the rally should be called off as it broke the rules, according to ITV News.

Mr Johnson admitted to attending the rally in question for 25 minutes on May 20, 2020, but insisted he believed it was a business event and had not been warned that would be against the rules.

Several MPs are said to be waiting for the publication of the report to decide whether or not to submit letters of censure to the chairman of the 1922 committee, Sir Graham Brady.

Minister responds to accusations of blackmail Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng yesterday dismissed claims that Tory whips had threatened to block funding for rebel MPs as highly unlikely. Mr Kwarteng appeared to scoff at the allegations, joking that he had never been bullied as he was tall. In general, my whips were much shorter than me over the years, he told LBC. A Downing Street spokesman said allegations of bullying by whips would not be investigated without evidence of wrongdoing. Asked about the allegations by MP William Wragg, who submitted a letter of censure to the Prime Minister, Mr Kwarteng told Sky News: I have been an MP for 12 years now and have never heard of the kind of allegations that are made . A Treasury ministerial aide defended the whips as Tory MP Michael Fabricator tweeted: This is his vendetta against #Boris. Mr Wragg, chairman of the Commons Public Administration Committee, said the alleged threats could amount to blackmail and urged his colleagues to report them to the police. Tory rebels are reportedly considering releasing a secretly recorded conversation and messages with the chief whip.

Miss Truss escaped the Westminster storm this week as she flew to Australia with the Defense Secretary for trade and security talks.

She told reporters in Sydney yesterday that the Prime Minister had her back 100 per cent.

Miss Truss said: He does a great job. Britain was one of the first countries to roll out the Covid vaccine.

We had a very successful recall program. We have now been able to open up our economy…one of the fastest growing economies in the G7. I want the Prime Minister to continue as long as possible in his work. He does a fantastic job. There is no leadership election.

Miss Truss has previously been accused of overdoing it by portraying herself as a potential successor to Mr Johnson, with her trip to Australia being compared to Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s impromptu run through Devon last week. Mr Sunak visited a business in Ilfracombe last Wednesday, abandoning Mr Johnson during his searing Prime Ministers Questions. Senior Tories said his conspicuous absence made him too impatient.

Miss Truss consistently outperforms her potential rivals for leadership among Conservative members. The latest ConservativeHomes poll gives him a favor mark of 73, compared to minus 34 for the prime minister.

Mr Johnson will use his meetings this weekend to urge MPs to look at the bigger picture, including the success of his strategy against the Omicron strain.

Last night new allegations were made about details of the alleged Downing Street parties on the eve of Prince Philips’ funeral. Staff reportedly partied until 1am at a seven-hour event during which photos were taken. Some were claimed to have descended on a toboggan owned by Wilfred Johnson, the Prime Minister’s son.

Fearing that only a summary of the parties would be published in the report, Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey last night said it must be open to scrutiny by all those who have lost loved ones and all those who followed the rules.