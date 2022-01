It’s becoming clearer…that Donald Trump and his minions orchestrated this at every level

Internet Explorer 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Now Playing

Rep. Castro on the January 6 plot: It’s becoming clearer…that Donald Trump and his minions orchestrated this at every level05:01

FOLLOWING

Director of ND’s only abortion clinic not sure if he can stay open, pending decision SCOTUS07:22

Voters about to come face-to-face with election hurdles: Americans aren’t quite prepared for that yet05:15

Velshi: A Palestinian shepherd peacefully resisted the Israeli occupation. And now he’s dead04:51

Rep. Raskin: Trump allies try to sand and block January 6 committee as walls close in06:03

Martin Luther King III: When People Commit, Progress Can Be Real07:32

Velshi: It’s been one of the strongest job markets in a generation. But inflation can ruin everything03:14

FM. OSHA chief after SCOTUS shut down vaxx requirement: I believe in my heart they don’t care05:04

Secretary of Labor: I want to see more families in better financial shape as we enter 202205:26

The exhibition rather than the debate? : 2 free speech champions discuss how to challenge disinformators04:55

As federal suffrage legislation stalls, 2 AGs are at the forefront of trying to protect ballot access in their states07:50

It’s not going well: House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn on passing voting rights05:57

Reverend Dr. William Barber on the Voting Rights Agenda: Our Deadline is Victory05:06

Velshi: Seditious conspiracy is rare. But the DOJ knows what it’s doing.05:00

Global Risk Assessment report says it’s time for the US to rebuild democracy, not save it07:11

Historian portrays the fall of democracy in the United States, through tainted elections05:05

Sen. Padilla: The time has come, the urgency is here for suffrage legislation05:23

Velshi: It is important to fix the law on the electoral count. But not the most important.05:24

FM. GOP Secretary of State: Glad spotlight is shining on Holocaust deniers running for office04:41

Rep. Clyburn on handling the filibuster: Manchin should play ball05:25

As further details are revealed about the plan to overturn the 2020 election results, Joaquin Castro, a Democratic congressman from Texas and former impeachment official, says it’s a sign the Jan. 6 committee does its job. Bennie Thompson gets to the bottom of it, Castro tells Ali Velshi. Ultimately, the January 6 commission will have to ensure that everyone who helped plan this attack on the Capitol, including members of Congress and, if the evidence supports it, including the President of the United States , is held responsible. As work continues in Washington, Castros’ home state of Texas is pushing symptoms of the big lie to enact voting restrictions that make the process just difficult enough to deter Democratic participation. A concrete example of how they get away with these restrictions that are eating away at rights.Jan. 22, 2022

Read more

Now Playing

Rep. Castro on the January 6 plot: It’s becoming clearer…that Donald Trump and his minions orchestrated this at every level05:01

FOLLOWING

Director of ND’s only abortion clinic not sure if he can stay open, pending decision SCOTUS07:22

Voters about to come face-to-face with election hurdles: Americans aren’t quite prepared for that yet05:15

Velshi: A Palestinian shepherd peacefully resisted the Israeli occupation. And now he’s dead04:51

Rep. Raskin: Trump allies try to sand and block January 6 committee as walls close in06:03

Martin Luther King III: When People Commit, Progress Can Be Real07:32

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/ali-velshi/watch/rep-castro-on-jan-6-plot-it-s-becoming-clearer-that-donald-trump-and-his-minions-orchestrated-this-at-every-level-131465797996 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos