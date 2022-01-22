Prime Minister Modi’s former speech in Goa targeting UPA government for corruption shared as recent





An excerpt from a speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi where he targets the former UPA government for corruption is going viral on social media platforms. The images are shared as a recent speech in Goa. It should be noted that Assembly elections will be held in Goa next month. PM Modi can be heard saying in the video, Those who say Well, see what happens and think they won’t get caught, let me warn you. I will expose all the fraud that you have committed since the very beginning, since the independence of India. Those who have dishonest [money], just treat it like a piece of paper and don’t think you’ll get away with it this time. I will put 1 lakh men to work to uncover your misdeeds if that’s what it takes. All this racketeering going on in the country must be stopped. People are just beginning to see what I’m capable of. They didn’t realize it for so long. But since I doubled down, they get it now. But this is not the end. It’s not a full stop. I have many plans in mind to end corruption and dishonesty in this country. I do this for honest people, for the poor of the country… Twitter account @BhagwaHindu21 posted the video, saying the Prime Minister’s speech in Goa angered Congress ministers. The clip has amassed over 12,700 views at the time of writing. , pic.twitter.com/xsJmYA3zyU Indu Hindu Bhagwa (@BhagwaHindu21) January 19, 2022 A Facebook user shared the clip on a group named Devendra Fadnavis. In the 3:37 minute video, the Prime Minister is heard saying Goa and the people of Goa repeatedly. The video is broadcast on Facebook and Twitter with the same claim. old speech

If this speech seems to have been given in Goa, it does not seem recent because nobody wears a mask. We conducted a YouTube keyword search and found a longer video of a speech Prime Minister Modi gave in Goa. It was uploaded by BJPs channel on November 13, 2016. The Prime Minister had come to the state to inaugurate a few projects and also gave a speech on the occasion. Scenes from the viral clip appear in this video after the 59:17 mark. This video of the speech was also posted on the Prime Ministers’ YouTube channel. He also has shared a short clip on his Twitter account on November 13, 2016. According to a 2016 report, Prime Minister Modi was in Goa to laying the foundation stone for the construction of Greenfield Airport. He gave this speech a few days after the entry into force of the demonetization. He made an emotional appeal to the public to support demonetization. The Prime Minister recently visited Goa in December 2021 during which he gave a speech for the day of the liberation of Goa. The viral video is therefore unrelated to the upcoming elections. It dates from 2016. Donate to Alt News!

Independent journalism that speaks truth to power and is free from corporate and political control is only possible when people contribute.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.altnews.in/2016-video-of-pm-modi-talking-about-corruption-in-upa-viral-in-ahead-of-goa-assembly-election/

