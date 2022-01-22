National Archives transfers disputed presidential documents to January 6 committee





On Thursday night, the National Archives turned over hundreds of presidential documents to the Jan. 6 committee that claim former President TrumpDonald TrumpJudge is ordering the Alaska governor to illegally fire a lawyer who criticized Trump Giuliani led a fake voter plot : A CNN Giuliani associate sentenced to a year in prison in a PLUS campaign finance case sought to shield himself from the House panel.

“Yesterday evening [National Archives and Records Administration] provided the select committee with all documents at issue in the litigation,” the agency said in a statement provided to Axios.

The House panel received more than 700 pages of disputed documents, the Associated Press reported.

The move comes after the Supreme Court on Wednesday blocked a bid by Trump to keep the documents out of reach of the committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Because the Court of Appeals found that President Trump’s claims would have failed even if he were the incumbent, his status as a former president did not necessarily make any difference to the courts’ decision, the court wrote.

The Supreme Court accepted a December ruling from the federal appeals court in Washington, DC.

The House Select Committee applauded the decision.

The Supreme Court’s action tonight is a victory for the rule of law and American democracy. The select committee has already begun receiving documents the former president had hoped to keep hidden and we look forward to further productions regarding this important information, the committee tweeted on Wednesday.

The move comes as the January 6 Committee continues to investigate the January 6 riot, including recently issuing subpoenas or seeking voluntary interviews from people in Trump’s orbit, such as his Personal Attorney Rudy GiulianiRudy GiulianiGiuliani Led Fake Voter Plot: CNN associate Giuliani sentenced to a year in prison in campaign finance case, Tlaib slams Biden’s judicial nominee whose firm sued Biden’s attorney environment PLUSand daughter Ivanka TrumpIvanka TrumpThese Senate seats are up for grabs in 2022 Facebook – Biden clarifies comments on Russia PLUS.

The Hill contacted the committee and the National Archives and Records Administration for comment.

