Turkey detains TV journalist for insulting president – Channels Television





Turkey has arrested a well-known television journalist for her on-air comments about President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, her lawyer announced on Saturday. Police arrested Sedef Kabas at her home at 2am on Saturday, just hours after she broadcast the comments and then posted them on Twitter to her 900,000 followers. She was officially arrested after appearing in court. The crime of insulting the president is punishable by a prison term of one to four years in Turkey. READ ALSO:Russian and British defense ministers to meet over Ukraine “A so-called journalist openly insults our president on a TV channel that has no other purpose than to spread hatred,” Erdogan’s chief spokesman Fahrettin Altun said on Twitter. “I condemn this arrogance, this immorality in the strongest possible terms. It’s not just immoral, it’s also irresponsible,” Altun said. But the Turkish journalists’ union called Kabas’ arrest a “serious attack on freedom of expression”. Rights groups regularly accuse Turkey of undermining media freedom by arresting journalists and shutting down critical outlets, especially since Erdogan survived a failed coup in July 2016. Reporters Without Borders ranked Turkey 153rd out of 180 in its 2021 Press Freedom Index.

